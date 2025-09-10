Top 100x Crypto Contenders Compared – Ethena vs Pepe vs BlockchainFX

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 21:11
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001054+3.53%
What if your next crypto buy didn’t just 2x or 5x — but went 100x in record time? That’s the question traders are asking as a handful of tokens dominate the spotlight in 2025. BlockchainFX, Ethena, and Pepe are all drawing serious capital, but for very different reasons. One is already paying out daily rewards before launch, one is pushing boundaries with synthetic dollars, and one relies purely on meme power. The race for the top 100x crypto is heating up — and missing the right entry now could mean watching the biggest gains slip away.

BlockchainFX: $7.1M Raised and Already Delivering

With over $7.1 million raised from 8,500+ investors and a presale price of $0.023, BlockchainFX is quickly emerging as the strongest contender. The launch price of $0.05 is already confirmed, guaranteeing early buyers double-digit upside before listing.

But it’s the platform behind the token that sets it apart. BlockchainFX has built a super app that merges crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one ecosystem. Unlike many presales that are still raising capital on promises, BlockchainFX is live, audited, KYC-verified, and processing millions in daily volume.

Stakers are earning daily passive rewards in both BFX and USDT, with payouts reaching up to $25,000 USDT. The viral referral system accelerates growth even further: investors who share their link collect 10% in BFX from every purchase, while referrals receive 30% more tokens. The ongoing BLOCK30 bonus code means buyers today get extra allocations before the next presale stage increase.

Analysts project long-term 500x potential thanks to the combination of traction, adoption, and scarcity. For investors scanning the market for the best 100x crypto, BlockchainFX is leading the field.

Ethena: Synthetic Dollars and Strong Hype

Ethena (ENA) is making headlines with its synthetic dollar system. Designed to maintain a stable asset backed by Ethereum derivatives, Ethena has drawn attention from institutions and retail alike. Its tokenomics revolve around providing yield through its “Internet Bond,” appealing to investors who want exposure to both stability and yield.

The project is technically impressive and already has a strong ecosystem forming around it. But there are risks. Regulatory scrutiny of synthetic stable assets could weigh on adoption, and Ethena’s growth depends heavily on Ethereum’s performance. While ENA is a serious 100x crypto contender, its path to exponential returns is narrower compared to presales with smaller starting valuations like BlockchainFX.

Pepe: Meme Power Still Commands Attention

Pepe (PEPE) exploded onto the scene in 2023 and remains one of the most recognizable meme tokens. Its community-driven model and viral branding helped it climb into the top 100 cryptos by market cap. For many, it’s proof that meme culture can still deliver rapid multiples when retail sentiment ignites.

But the same qualities that drive growth also drive volatility. PEPE has no staking rewards, no ecosystem utility beyond its meme appeal, and its value is heavily tied to speculative waves. While it may spike again in the right conditions, analysts caution that chasing late entries into meme tokens rarely delivers 100x crypto outcomes today.

The Clear 100x Play for 2025

The hunt for the next 100x crypto isn’t about following hype cycles — it’s about finding the project with momentum, community trust, and a clear path to growth. BlockchainFX has already checked those boxes, raising over $7.1 million from 8,500+ investors while rewarding early backers with daily payouts and bonus allocations.

At just $0.023, it’s still at the ground floor of what analysts believe could be one of the biggest climbs of 2025. Every stage makes entry more expensive, and the BLOCK30 code giving 30% more tokens won’t stay around forever.

For traders weighing up Ethena, Pepe, and BlockchainFX, the opportunity with BFX is unique: it’s not just chasing 100x potential — it’s building the foundation to actually deliver it.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
