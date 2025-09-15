Top 13 Telegram games to play in September 2025

Telegram has steadily evolved from a messaging app into one of the most active hubs for crypto communities, and games have become a major part of that shift. Over the past year, mini-games powered by bots have grown into an ecosystem of their own, mixing casual gameplay with real incentives. From simple tap mechanics to strategy-driven worlds, these games are designed to be played instantly within the app, without the friction of downloads or heavy setups.

For many users, the appeal lies in the combination of entertainment and opportunity that includes earnable tokens, NFTs, and leaderboard rewards layered on top of accessible gameplay. With new titles launching every month, Telegram is no longer just a platform for group chats and updates; it’s also a proving ground for the next wave of play-to-earn experiences. Here’s a look at some of the standout Telegram games making waves in September 2025:

1. Egg Drop

Egg Drop is the latest release from Gomble Games that was launched on the BNB Chain. Built around simple tap mechanics, the game challenges players to drop virtual eggs into target zones to unlock items, bonuses, and token rewards.

What makes Egg Drop stand out is its balance between casual fun and blockchain-backed incentives. While the gameplay is light and accessible, players can also earn tokens and blockchain rewards, adding a tangible layer of value to their progress. The straightforward design makes it easy to get started, while the rewards system encourages longer engagement, giving Egg Drop a place among Telegram’s fast-growing tap-to-earn titles.

2. DOGS

DOGS takes a different approach to Telegram gaming by leaning into internet culture as much as gameplay. Built around the popularity of dog memes, the project combines humor, community interaction, and cryptocurrency rewards into one ecosystem. Rather than relying only on tap-to-earn mechanics, DOGS thrives on social participation, where players can engage with the community and collect DOGS tokens as they contribute.

The charm of DOGS lies in its cultural relevance. It shows how quickly a meme-driven idea can evolve into a blockchain-backed trend, attracting both casual users and crypto enthusiasts. For players, it’s about being part of a playful community that reflects one of crypto’s most enduring themes: memes with real value.

3. BlumCrypto

BlumCrypto is a tap-to-earn game on Telegram with a focus on environmental awareness. Players complete tasks such as planting virtual trees, recycling in-game items, and cleaning up digital oceans, combining gameplay with sustainability goals.

The game has built a sizable community, with over 15 million active users. Players have planted more than 500,000 virtual trees and recycled 250 million kilograms of virtual waste in the game. These numbers highlight how BlumCrypto engages users while promoting eco-conscious activities in a blockchain gaming environment.

4. Aquachilling

Aquachilling is a tap-to-earn game on the TON blockchain that puts players in charge of building their own underwater world. The main gameplay revolves around purchasing, raising, and selling fish, intending to grow an aquatic kingdom.

Players can collect different fish, take care of them to increase their value, and trade for profit. Along the way, the game adds exploration and adventure elements, giving users more to do than simply tapping.

5. Major

Major is a tap-to-earn game on Telegram where players complete puzzles and daily challenges to collect Rating Points. These points can then be redeemed for $MAJOR tokens, giving the time spent in-game real value.

The game has seen strong adoption, with more than 30 million active players and a growing community across Twitter and YouTube. Its scale and steady flow of challenges make Major one of the most recognizable names in the Telegram gaming space.

6. W-Coin

W-Coin brings a straightforward, arcade-like style to Telegram’s tap-to-earn scene. The core idea is simple: tap, stack up points, and use them for rewards. However, the game’s appeal lies in how it keeps players coming back. Quick sessions fit neatly into daily routines, and the point system is designed to feel rewarding without being overly complicated.

The game has grown quickly, attracting more than 10 million players and over 1.4 million followers on Telegram. Its large community and straightforward design have made W-Coin one of the better-known names in Telegram’s tap-to-earn category.

7. Rocky Rabbit

Rocky Rabbit is a Telegram game where players train virtual rabbits to take part in challenges, puzzles, and tasks. As they progress, players can earn rewards in the native RabBitcoin (RBTC) token.

The game has attracted over 30 million players and operates on a blockchain-based play-to-earn model. The upcoming RBTC token launch and performance-based airdrops add an additional incentive for users engaging with the game.

8. Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat is a Telegram mini-app that puts players in charge of running a virtual cryptocurrency exchange. The gameplay revolves around tap-based mechanics, but what sets it apart are daily ciphers and combo challenges that let users earn coins and enhance their in-game performance.

The game has grown rapidly, reaching over 300 million users and building a strong presence across social platforms with 35 million YouTube subscribers and 12 million Twitter followers. Its mix of themed gameplay and large-scale community engagement makes Hamster Kombat one of Telegram’s most notable crypto-themed games.

9. Catizen

Catizen allows players to own, train, and care for virtual pets, combining GameFi mechanics with elements of the Metaverse and AI. Players interact with their pets to level them up, participate in mini-games, and access different features of the digital ecosystem.

The game has attracted over 15 million active users. A significant portion of tokens is allocated to player activity, with 42% planned for distribution, supporting a new in-game economic model designed to reward engagement and long-term participation.

10. Birds

Birds is a Telegram mini-game where players incubate eggs and raise birds through 20 levels. Boosters can be used to speed up growth and increase token rewards. Daily check-ins and simple tasks let players earn additional $BIRD tokens, and a referral system offers 10% cashback for inviting friends.

The game has grown to over 3 million users and has minted 1.9 million NFTs. Its combination of progression mechanics, daily engagement, and token rewards has made Birds one of the more interactive Telegram tap-to-earn titles.

11. Riverland

Riverland is a farming and resource management game available on Telegram, where players cultivate land, manage resources, and grow virtual communities. The game offers simulation-like mechanics and strategic gameplay, appealing to fans of city-building and farming games who wish to own their assets as NFTs.

Players can build workshops, produce various goods, and sell their products to expand their farms. Daily check-ins and simple tasks provide opportunities to earn rewards, while inviting friends can yield additional benefits. The game has garnered significant attention, with over 110,000 members in its Telegram community and more than 170,000 subscribers to its news channel.

12. YesCoin

YesCoin is a swipe-to-earn game on Telegram, built on the TON blockchain. Players swipe to collect coins, which can be used to unlock boosters and increase earnings. The game has attracted over 18 million users and facilitated over 6 million wallet connections.

The platform is developing both on-chain and off-chain reward distribution mechanisms, along with an ambassador program to encourage further community engagement.

13. MemeFi

In MemeFi, players tap to battle a variety of meme-themed enemies. Winning battles earns experience points and levels, which in turn increase the rewards players can collect. Daily challenges and mini-tasks provide additional ways to earn tokens, encouraging consistent participation.

The game has attracted over 20 million players, with 3 million active daily users. Its community is also active on social platforms, with 1.5 million followers on Twitter and over 800,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Final Thoughts

Telegram has quickly become a hub for tap-to-earn games, blending casual play with real crypto incentives. What makes these games stand out is their accessibility, as users can dive in directly from the messaging app without needing extra downloads or complicated setups. Whether it’s raising virtual pets, managing resources, or simply tapping to collect points, these games provide both entertainment and the possibility of tangible rewards, making them a natural fit for the growing play-to-earn space.

