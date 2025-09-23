The post Top 20 Cryptos in Focus as WisdomTree Files Fund in Delaware appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News WisdomTree has registered its CoinDesk 20 Fund in Delaware, designed to track the top 20 cryptocurrencies by liquidity and market capitalization. It marks an important step toward bringing diversified, institutional-grade crypto products, including XRP, Solana, and Cardano, closer to mainstream financial markets.  WisdomTree Registers with Delaware The renowned asset manager, WisdomTree, registered its CoinDesk 20 …The post Top 20 Cryptos in Focus as WisdomTree Files Fund in Delaware appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News WisdomTree has registered its CoinDesk 20 Fund in Delaware, designed to track the top 20 cryptocurrencies by liquidity and market capitalization. It marks an important step toward bringing diversified, institutional-grade crypto products, including XRP, Solana, and Cardano, closer to mainstream financial markets.  WisdomTree Registers with Delaware The renowned asset manager, WisdomTree, registered its CoinDesk 20 …

Top 20 Cryptos in Focus as WisdomTree Files Fund in Delaware

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/23 15:52
WisdomTree has registered its CoinDesk 20 Fund in Delaware, designed to track the top 20 cryptocurrencies by liquidity and market capitalization. It marks an important step toward bringing diversified, institutional-grade crypto products, including XRP, Solana, and Cardano, closer to mainstream financial markets. 

WisdomTree Registers with Delaware

The renowned asset manager, WisdomTree, registered its CoinDesk 20 Fund with the State of Delaware, not just as a business entity, but specifically as a fund. It wants to leverage the flexible and business-friendly environment of Delaware. 

The US state has been a common choice for major investment funds because it boasts a legal system renowned for its predictability and responsiveness to corporate needs. This move could trigger fund inflows into the top 20 coins, driving modest price rebounds. However, regulatory uncertainties remain, with SEC approval still variable. 

According to its filing on Monday, the fund will offer exposure to 20 digital assets: 

  1. Bitcoin 
  2. Ethereum 
  3. XRP
  4. Solana 
  5. Cardano
  6. Chainlink  
  7. Sui
  8. Hedera Hashgraph
  9. Avalanche
  10. Steller
  11. Bitcoin Cash
  12. Litecoin 
  13. Uniswap Protocol Token
  14. Aptos 
  15. Near 
  16. Internet Computer 
  17. Polkadot 
  18. Aave 
  19. Polygon Ecosystem Token 
  20. FileCoin 

Due to the SEC’s new “generic listing standards,” funds and stocks are allowed to list directly, streamlining approval to 75 days without seeking prior form requirements for ETF approval. This move makes it quicker and easier for funds like WisdomTree to go public. 

However, it is important to understand that it is not an official ETF filing, but it indicates WisdomTree’s intent to potentially launch such a product in the future. For that, it may file an S-1 registration with the SEC, and will require direct approval from the agency on that. So, this is just a foundational, legal, and administrative step for establishing the WisomTree before it seeks further approvals or begins operations.

WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Besides the upcoming ETF, WisdomTree has already filed for an XRP ETF application with the S-1 form to track the price of the token. SEC approved the application in February, but the deadline for the final decision has been delayed to October 25, 2025. 

