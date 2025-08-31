Top 3 Altcoins to Watch in September — Hedera, XRP and Arbitrum Building Momentum

September is shaping up to be a crucial month for crypto enthusiasts. Among numerous contenders, a few altcoins are standing out and gaining traction. This article unveils three digital assets exhibiting promising signs of growth. Learn which cryptocurrencies could be on the verge of significant upward movement and why they are catching the eye of keen investors.

Hedera (HBAR) Eyes Rebound as Support Levels Hold Steady

Source: tradingview

Hedera (HBAR) is moving between twenty-three and twenty-six cents. Even though the price has dropped about thirteen percent over the past week, it's holding above strong support at twenty-one cents. If it climbs, it could face resistance near twenty-eight cents and, if momentum continues, it could push to thirty-one cents. Such a move might mean growth of roughly twenty percent from current levels. However, with an RSI below forty, it suggests the coin is not yet overbought, indicating room for upward movement. Traders are watching if HBAR can break past these levels and start a new trend.

XRP Shows Potential Amidst Recent Dips

Source: tradingview

XRP is currently trading between $2.83 and $3.17, having recently dipped by nearly 9% over the past month. Despite this, XRP still holds promise. Its next test lies at the $3.32 resistance level. If it manages to break through, it could move toward the $3.66 mark, representing a potential 10% rise from its current range. However, buyers should watch the support at $2.64, as falling below could lead to a decline. Given its RSI and MACD levels, XRP shows potential for growth, though it remains in a cautious zone. Keep an eye on market momentum and trading patterns moving forward.

Arbitrum (ARB) on a Rollercoaster: What's Next?

Source: tradingview

Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading between a little under half a dollar and slightly more than half a dollar. It recently saw a monthly rise of one-fifth but dropped around 15% over the past week. The nearest resistance is at over two-thirds of a dollar, with a stronghold just under half a dollar and another deeper one at a quarter. Indicators suggest some stability, with the RSI fairly balanced and a high Stochastic value. The potential for growth could see ARB climbing towards $0.71 and possibly reaching $0.86, marking a roughly 34% to 72% increase from its current lower price range.

Conclusion

Hedera, XRP, and Arbitrum are gaining attention. Hedera shows promise in transaction speed and cost. XRP continues to expand through partnerships. Arbitrum is making strides in enhancing efficiency. These altcoins are worth monitoring due to their ongoing developments and increasing traction.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.