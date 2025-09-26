Ozak AI ($OZ) has become one of the most popular AI-based blockchain solutions, which is a combination of artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure with tokenized growth. It combines the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and OSN (Ozak Stream Network) to provide scalable, secure, and real-time data solutions.Ozak AI ($OZ) has become one of the most popular AI-based blockchain solutions, which is a combination of artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure with tokenized growth. It combines the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and OSN (Ozak Stream Network) to provide scalable, secure, and real-time data solutions.

Top 3 Altcoins Under $1: Solana (SOL), XRP, and Ozak AI—Which Are the Best Picks for Investors Seeking Big Returns?

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 17:45
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.00858-31.26%
Solana
SOL$196.65-1.00%
XRP
XRP$2.7528-2.73%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1152-1.45%

Ozak AI ($OZ) has become one of the most popular AI-based blockchain solutions, which is a combination of artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure with tokenized growth. It combines the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and OSN (Ozak Stream Network) to provide scalable, secure, and real-time data solutions. Ozak AI, with its current presale and growing partnerships, is staking a claim as one of the leading competitors of the altcoins under the $1 price bracket.

Ozak AI Presale Growth and ROI Potential

The Ozak AI presale has passed several levels with a progressive rise in price. At Stage 1, the OZ token was priced at $0.001. Stage 2 rose to $0.002, and Stage 3 shifted to $0.003. The current stage is of inexpensive price, which is estimated at $0.012, and the following stage is planned to be $0.014. A presale target price of one dollar is equivalent to a 200x presale return in the first stage.

To date, some 920,085,937.27 $OZ has been sold by Ozak AI, bringing up $3,441,050.60. The total amount of tokens to be supplied is 10 billion, and 3 billion will be given during the presale, 3 billion to the community and ecosystem, 2 billion to reserves, 1 billion to liquidity, and 1 billion to the team and advisors. This open allocation assists in sustainable development.

The ROI math shows a clear possibility. From $0.001 to $0.012, investors in Stage 1 have already seen a 1100% increase. Upon reaching the $1 target, Stage 1 investors would achieve 200x returns, while current participants at $0.012 could secure over 80x returns.

Ozak AI Features and Partnerships

Ozak AI incorporates DePIN to provide fault-tolerant, decentralized, and real-time infrastructure. Its OSN system retrieves tamper-free and precise data across various networks, which fortifies applications such as predictive analytics, Internet of Things integration, and financial modeling. The Ozak Prediction Agent builds on these features by automatically interpreting proprietary and external data in order to aid decision-making.

New alliances make it stronger in terms of its ecosystem. The partnership with Pyth Network incorporates real-time financial feeds of blockchains. Ozak AI makes trading solutions and provides access to liquidity on a larger scale with the help of Dex3. Other integrations with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume present cross-chain capabilities, agent upgrades, multi-chain data access, and no-code Web3 integration. Staking and rewarding of token holders is also introduced by the introduction of the Ozak AI Rewards Hub.

Such collaborations and technology integrations emphasize the practical applications of Ozak AI beyond speculation. As part of its roadmap,  cross-chain compatible and expanding into enterprise-grade analytics and decentralized applications.

Market Comparison with Solana and XRP

At the time of reporting, Solana trades at $202.38 with a daily trading volume of $8.06 billion. It has declined 2.95% in 24 hours and 16.31% in the past week. With a circulating supply of 540 million SOL, its market cap stands at $111.23 billion.

XRP is priced at $2.85 with a 24-hour volume of $6.48 billion. It has dropped 0.98% in 24 hours and 7.36% in the past week. It has 60 billion XRP in circulation, which makes it have a market cap of $170.19 billion.

Although Solana and XRP are solid and liquid assets, their current valuation restricts possible ROI in comparison to Ozak AI. At the presale stages, the investors in Ozak AI can realize a greater upside owing to its low entry price and future listings.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,382.79-1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36-0.82%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17993+0.59%
Boom
BOOM$0.007671-2.26%
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Share
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-4.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001169-0.76%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises