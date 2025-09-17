Top 3 Best Ethereum Cryptos to Invest in 2025

As Ethereum price continues to soar in 2025, investors are now looking to ETH ecosystem tokens that could follow its rise. Through the hype, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are quickly becoming top coins to keep an eye on.

Mutuum Finance is emerging as something greater than a mere ERC-20 token, but a groundbreaking DeFi protocol that works towards bridging the disconnect between innovation, liquidity, and long-term sustainability. While meme coins fueled by hype are moving in the opposite direction, Mutuum Finance is offering more utility with its decentralized borrowing and lending process.

Shiba Inu Clings to Support as Market Observes Ethereum Ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00001374, with recent price action having been noted to move around that number while volumes are held in check. The recent movement of the tokens is characterized by being cautious momentum, with the push by profit-taking and competition by other meme coins for attention from users.

SHIB’s development milestones, such as Shibarium updates and higher burn rates, are repeatedly hyped as potential drivers but yet to bring meaningful price appreciation. As SHIB continues to linger in the meme coin sector of the market, it is being compared to emerging DeFi project Mutuum Finance, which some believe may carry more growth this cycle.

PEPE Price Update and Outlook

PEPE currently trades at levels of $0.00001126, as price oscillates between $0.00001117 and $0.00001178 over the last 24 hours. The near-term history shows moderate selling pressure, with moderate volume losses and resistance just above its current price. With its meme-coin fame and enormous circulating supply, PEPE’s upside potential is extremely volatile and more a reflection of sentiment action than by virtue of underlying network advancements. As opposed to newer, lower-market-cap, higher-utility protocols, some feel there is less space for huge percentage upside in PEPE. Meanwhile, focus is being placed increasingly on newer DeFi player Mutuum Finance, which most people think have better upside in this cycle.

Mutuum Finance: Phase 6 Presale Underway

Mutuum Finance has witnessed humongous traction during presale with more than 16,340 investors buying coins and more than $15.85 million raised thus far. Tokens can be bought during Phase 6 for $0.035 per token. Its tiered pricing system is a reward scheme and the individuals who jump on early are eligible to receive maximum rewards.

Mutuum Finance’s long-term vision is to reshape the DeFi market as we know it today. Besides that, the project is also driving early adoption through a $100,000 giveaway where 10 people will land a $10,000 MUTM reward.

Development of Stablecoin with Security and Credibility

Besides its general development of an ecosystem, Mutuum Finance is going to release a USD stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

Compared to algorithmic stablecoins that have collapsed under financial stress, Mutuum’s stablecoin will be non-algorithmic and overcollateralized and thus capable of maintaining its peg during financial stress. The mechanism takes advantage of the power of idle collateral reserves to secure long-term stability with value preservation assurance. This makes the stablecoin a safe unit of exchange, and a safe store of value, in the Mutuum Finance scheme. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is set to be the most stable altcoin bet of 2025, coming with 10x potential gains in view for early-in investors.

