Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That Could Skyrocket 1500% in 2025

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 15:30
1
Q4 2025 is expected to be a strong phase for the crypto market as investors anticipate huge gains. Among cryptos most investors are watching are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). However the coin drawing the biggest attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced under a dollar at $0.035 in its ongoing presale. 

With a dual lending-and-borrowing protocol, overcollateralized stablecoin plans, and presale phases filling up rapidly, MUTM is starting to look more and more like the wildcard that has the potential to really reward buyers with huge gains in 2025.

Shiba Inu Holds Near $0.00001345 Amid Meme-Coin Dynamics

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at approximately $0.00001345, with its intraday range between approximately $0.00001289 and $0.00001360. The price continues to exhibit the volatility typical of meme-coins, with recent gains largely driven by social momentum and speculative demand rather than fundamental news.

Support is located close to $0.00001280, and resistance between $0.00001400-$0.00001450 is limiting near-term gains in the lack of new stimulus or positive news. Compared to SHIB’s speculative model, Mutuum Finance is being viewed by some investors as having higher return potential under supportive market conditions.

Dogecoin Price Steadies Amid Changing Meme-Coin Market

Dogecoin (DOGE) is resting at around $0.2545, with comparatively subdued action over the past 24 hours. It has continued to trade comfortably above its recent support levels at $0.22–$0.24 but has encountered resistance at around $0.28–$0.30, making significant upward movements increasingly doubtful in the lack of fresh catalysts. Much of DOGE’s recent momentum has been based on community momentum and social activity, as opposed to fundamental developments or further utility. On the other hand, there are investors comparing the prospects of DOGE to Mutuum Finance’s, arguing MUTM might offer a more stable path to higher gains in the next bull run.

Mutuum Finance Presale Increase

Mutuum Finance has had a record-breaking presale rate of traction and has over 16,410 investors buying coins to raise over $16.01 million raised to date. During Phase 6, tokens can be bought at $0.035 per token. Its tiered system is a reward structure and early birds are set to gain maximum advantages.

In a bid to provide security in its ecosystem, Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK to introduce a formal bug bounty program and a reward pool, which is valued at $50,000 USDT. All vulnerabilities found will be rewarded for, in a  system given in four severity levels i.e., critical, major, minor and low. By making its platform available for external developer and researcher scrutiny, Mutuum is thus exposing itself to the latest security measures, giving a sense of security and assurance to its pool of investors.

The ultimate goal of Mutuum Finance is to revolutionize the idea of DeFi as it stands today. Aside from that, the project is also promoting early adopters by providing $100,000 giveaway where 10 winners will receive a reward of 10,000 MUTM.

Building a Trustworthy and secure Ecosystem

Beyond the overall creation of an ecosystem, Mutuum Finance will introduce a USD stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. In comparison to algorithmic stablecoins, which have depegged in times of financial stress, the stablecoin introduced by Mutuum will be considered to be non-algorithmic and overcollateralized and hence can retain its peg in times of financial distress.

The mechanism uses the stability of idle collateral reserves to be long-term stable with a value preservation guarantee. This renders the stablecoin a safe medium of exchange, and a safe depository. The top 2025 altcoin bet goes in favor of Mutuum Finance (MUTM), with at least 15x ROI for early investors.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming the best under-$1 cryptocurrency with more substance than meme-driven hype like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Currently in Stage 6 at $0.035, MUTM has raised $16.01M+ from 16,410 investors, with strong demand pushing it toward the next stage at $0.04. Lock in Stage 6 tokens now before the price increases.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

