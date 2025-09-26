The post Top 3 Mid-Cap Altcoins to Watch in Market Pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is down today, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins falling. Some mid-cap altcoins might offer opportunities amid the downturn. Three projects have strong fundamentals and growth potential despite overall market weakness. The crypto market has slipped over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin dipping slightly below $109,000 and Ethereum testing its key $4,000 support level. Most altcoins are deep in the red, including XRP and BNB, which saw declines of 2.7% and 5% respectively.  Heavy liquidations in leveraged positions, particularly $330 million in Ethereum longs, have added pressure, while institutional buyers quietly accumulate off-exchange. Despite the current pullback, experts say that these dips align with normal market volatility, historical seasonal patterns, and upcoming catalysts, hinting at rebound opportunities in the coming weeks and months. Within this context, a handful of mid-cap altcoins stand out for fundamentals that could outlast short-term price weakness. Related: From Extreme Greed to Extreme Fear—What Can Crypto Investors Learn from the Index Trend? Walrus: Positioning as Web3’s Data Backbone Walrus is a decentralized storage protocol built on the Sui blockchain. Its latest feature, Seal, adds encryption and access control, making it possible to share sensitive data securely. This allows users to grant or revoke access to information like medical records or AI training datasets. The project is positioning itself as a Web3 version of Amazon Web Services. Partnerships with Google, AI projects, and decentralized applications are expanding its reach.  Walrus is currently trading at $0.37, giving it a market cap of about $530 million. That places it firmly in the mid-cap category between $100 million and $1 billion.  The token’s all-time high was $0.73 in May, nearly double its current level. The analyst expects Walrus to retest and break past that high as adoption grows and supply gradually unlocks from its recent token… The post Top 3 Mid-Cap Altcoins to Watch in Market Pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is down today, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins falling. Some mid-cap altcoins might offer opportunities amid the downturn. Three projects have strong fundamentals and growth potential despite overall market weakness. The crypto market has slipped over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin dipping slightly below $109,000 and Ethereum testing its key $4,000 support level. Most altcoins are deep in the red, including XRP and BNB, which saw declines of 2.7% and 5% respectively.  Heavy liquidations in leveraged positions, particularly $330 million in Ethereum longs, have added pressure, while institutional buyers quietly accumulate off-exchange. Despite the current pullback, experts say that these dips align with normal market volatility, historical seasonal patterns, and upcoming catalysts, hinting at rebound opportunities in the coming weeks and months. Within this context, a handful of mid-cap altcoins stand out for fundamentals that could outlast short-term price weakness. Related: From Extreme Greed to Extreme Fear—What Can Crypto Investors Learn from the Index Trend? Walrus: Positioning as Web3’s Data Backbone Walrus is a decentralized storage protocol built on the Sui blockchain. Its latest feature, Seal, adds encryption and access control, making it possible to share sensitive data securely. This allows users to grant or revoke access to information like medical records or AI training datasets. The project is positioning itself as a Web3 version of Amazon Web Services. Partnerships with Google, AI projects, and decentralized applications are expanding its reach.  Walrus is currently trading at $0.37, giving it a market cap of about $530 million. That places it firmly in the mid-cap category between $100 million and $1 billion.  The token’s all-time high was $0.73 in May, nearly double its current level. The analyst expects Walrus to retest and break past that high as adoption grows and supply gradually unlocks from its recent token…

Top 3 Mid-Cap Altcoins to Watch in Market Pullback

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:25
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Capverse
CAP$0.10744-3.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015472-3.06%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.107725-0.22%
RedStone
RED$0.4585-7.18%
  • The crypto market is down today, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins falling.
  • Some mid-cap altcoins might offer opportunities amid the downturn.
  • Three projects have strong fundamentals and growth potential despite overall market weakness.

The crypto market has slipped over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin dipping slightly below $109,000 and Ethereum testing its key $4,000 support level. Most altcoins are deep in the red, including XRP and BNB, which saw declines of 2.7% and 5% respectively. 

Heavy liquidations in leveraged positions, particularly $330 million in Ethereum longs, have added pressure, while institutional buyers quietly accumulate off-exchange.

Despite the current pullback, experts say that these dips align with normal market volatility, historical seasonal patterns, and upcoming catalysts, hinting at rebound opportunities in the coming weeks and months. Within this context, a handful of mid-cap altcoins stand out for fundamentals that could outlast short-term price weakness.

Related: From Extreme Greed to Extreme Fear—What Can Crypto Investors Learn from the Index Trend?

Walrus: Positioning as Web3’s Data Backbone

Walrus is a decentralized storage protocol built on the Sui blockchain. Its latest feature, Seal, adds encryption and access control, making it possible to share sensitive data securely. This allows users to grant or revoke access to information like medical records or AI training datasets.

The project is positioning itself as a Web3 version of Amazon Web Services. Partnerships with Google, AI projects, and decentralized applications are expanding its reach. 

Walrus is currently trading at $0.37, giving it a market cap of about $530 million. That places it firmly in the mid-cap category between $100 million and $1 billion. 

The token’s all-time high was $0.73 in May, nearly double its current level. The analyst expects Walrus to retest and break past that high as adoption grows and supply gradually unlocks from its recent token generation event.

Virtuals Protocol: Building AI-Driven Economies

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) focuses on building AI-driven economies. It recently announced a target of $100 million in agent-based revenue by the end of 2025. 

Partnerships with on-chain tools and rising activity on DeFi platforms have supported its momentum. With a market cap near $680 million, Virtuals is gaining recognition as a key player in the emerging AI + DeFi sector. The token is currently down by more than 4% and is trading at $1, making it a discounted buy. 

Morpho: Holding Strength in DeFi Lending

Morpho is a DeFi lending layer focused on efficiency. Despite a recent major token unlock, the project has held strong with over $7 billion in total value locked. Growth in wallet activity and loan volumes signals rising adoption among users and institutions.

Morpho is trading at $1.66, down 7% in the past 24 hours, with a market cap of about $551 million. Despite the unlock pressure, Morpho’s fundamentals remain strong. Its total value locked (TVL) is about $7.13 billion, showing steady month-over-month growth.

Related: Altcoin Season Index Retreats from Highs, Ethereum Correction Adds Pressure

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/top-3-mid-cap-altcoins-to-watch-in-market-pullback/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.674-8.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004105+1.55%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3742-4.39%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.677+235.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto