Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP downtrend eases, focus shifts to recovery

By: Fxstreet
2025/09/01 11:57
Bitcoin
BTC$108,690.09+0.16%
XRP
XRP$2.779-1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,399.32-1.59%
  • Bitcoin price hovers around $107,600 on Monday, after sliding 4.62% last week.
  • Ethereum price holds above its daily support at $4,232, eyeing a potential recovery ahead.
  • Ripple’s XRP is nearing its key daily support at $2.72, having corrected more than 8% in the previous week.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) start the week on a cautious note after sharp declines in the previous week. BTC hovers around $107,600 at the time of writing on Monday, while ETH and XRP defend their key support levels. While market conditions still remain cautious, traders' focus shifts to a potential recovery for the top three cryptocurrencies this week.

Bitcoin could recover if the daily support holds 

Bitcoin price faced rejection from its previously broken ascending trendline on August 23 and declined by 7.43% until Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down at around $107,600, approaching its key daily support level of $105,573.

If BTC finds support around its daily level at $105,573, which also roughly coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $105,386, it could recover towards its daily resistance at $116,000.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 36, below its neutral level of 50, and still has room for correction as it approaches oversold conditions. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must rebound from its oversold conditions and move above its neutral level.

BTC/USDT daily chart 

BTC/USDT daily chart 

However, if BTC fails to find support around the $105,573 level, it could extend the correction toward its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $104,086.

Ethereum recovers as it finds support around $4,232

Ethereum price reached a new all-time high of $4,956 on August 24 but failed to maintain its upward momentum, declining by over 9% until Friday. However, it retested and found support around the daily level of $4,232 on Saturday and recovered slightly the next day. At the time of writing on Monday, it hovers around $4,390.

If the daily level at $4,232 continues to hold as support, ETH could extend the recovery toward its next daily resistance at $4,488. A successful close above this level could extend the gains toward its record high at $4,956.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 52 and is flattening around its neutral level of 50, indicating indecisiveness among traders. Meanwhile, the MACD showed a bearish crossover last week, signaling a continuation of the downward trend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

ETH/USDT daily chart 

However, if ETH faces a correction and closes below the daily support at $4,232, it could extend the decline to retest its 50-day EMA at $4,001.

XRP could recover if the daily support holds 

The XRP price faced rejection around the daily level of $3.40 on August 14 and declined by more than 15% in the 18 days leading up to Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade down, nearing its daily level at $2.72.

If XRP finds support around its daily level at $2.72 and recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.99.

Like Bitcoin, XRP’s RSI reads 38 below its neutral level of 50, and still has room for correction as it approaches oversold conditions. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must rebound from its oversold conditions and move above its neutral level.

XRP/USDT daily chart 

XRP/USDT daily chart 

However, if XRP closes below $2.72, it could extend the decline toward its 200-day EMA at $2.50.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

PANews reported on September 1st that ZhongAn Smart Life (02271.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced it will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a virtual asset trading platform operator licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two parties plan to collaborate on digital asset-related businesses. The collaboration includes jointly exploring digital asset business opportunities, opening an account for the group to allocate cryptocurrency assets, providing digital asset infrastructure support, and providing technical advice and compliance assistance. The collaboration aims to promote business innovation and digital transformation within the group, enhancing its core competitiveness. Its share price closed at HK$4.84, up 16.35%.
Sign
SIGN$0.06904-2.04%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Core DAO
CORE$0.436-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 16:56
Share
Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking […]
Stellar
XLM$0.3569-0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-1.50%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 15:40
Share
Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have long been attractive to investors with a blockchain growth tale. Both projects enjoy powerful communities and have real-life applications
RealLink
REAL$0.05702-0.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7812-1.50%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 16:57
Share

Trending News

More

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Alpenglow Upgrade Passed! Solana Undergoes a Major Restructuring, Completely Overhauling Consensus, Economics, and Security Models

Hyperliquid Launches LINEA-USD Margin Contract Trading