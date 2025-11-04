🏆 Top 3 Traders & Partners — October Results!
Gold and Bitcoin brought over 💰 200,000 USD in profits to NordFX traders and partners!
🥇 BTC/USD trader from the Middle East — $97,882
🥈 XAU/USD trader from South Asia — $44,339
🥉 XAU/USD trader from East Asia — $41,670
💎 Top IB Partners also earned up to $10,486 in commissions — gold remains the absolute leader!
🔗 https://nordfx.com/company-news/gold-and-bitcoin-shine-nordfx-top-3-traders-and-partners-october-2025
