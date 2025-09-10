Discover promising crypto projects under a dollar. Dominalt · Sep 2, 2025 8 min readSep 2, 2025 -- Share

The fact is, good crypto coins don’t always have to be very expensive. Some of the most promising projects out there are trading at the moment under a dollar. I’m going to be breaking down four altcoin projects, four very solid altcoins, all of whose tokens are under $1. If they’re not already, they should definitely be on your 2025 crypto radar.

Because all of these are quality projects, as they build more and more momentum, we definitely see them crossing that $1 mark eventually. Remember that price alone doesn’t tell the full story; you have to look at all the fundamentals. You have to do an analysis of the circulating supply, the total supply, and the market cap, of course. In these four cases, we have a lot of momentum and a lot of positivity behind each of these altcoin projects.

Cronos CRO

At number one, we’re kicking off with Cronos and CRO, the native token of Crypto.com’s Cronos Chain. It’s had an unbelievable run. As I record, CRO is trading at just under 28 cents, and the crazy part is that it’s up over 76% in just the last week.