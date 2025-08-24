Top 4 catalysts for Bitcoin and the crypto market

By: Coinstats
2025/08/24 13:01
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00241--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.702-2.11%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015778-22.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023-0.95%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.18-1.99%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-1.43%
A Stack Of Cryptocurrencies Including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin

Bitcoin and the crypto market rebounded on Friday after Jerome Powell’s dovish statement. Ethereum jumped to an all-time high, continuing a surge that started in April when it bottomed at $1,350. This article looks at the top catalysts for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market this week.

NVIDIA earnings

The most important catalyst for the stock and crypto market this week will be the NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday. These numbers will be particularly important because it is the largest company in the world and a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence industry.

Therefore, strong results will hint that the industry is doing well and push the stock and crypto markets higher. Analysts predict that NVDIA’s revenue will be a whopping $46 billion, 53% jump from last year. One analyst sees the number being $52 billion. 

There are other notable companies that will publish their results this week, including CrowdStrike, Dell, and Marvell Technologies. 

US PCE report to impact crypto market

Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market will react to the upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) report on Thursday. This is a crucial number that provides information on price movements on goods and services in the urban and rural areas. This differs from the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which looks at the prices in urban areas.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the latest PCE report on Friday. Economists expect the data to show that the core PCE rose 0.3% in July, translating to a YoY gain of 2.8%. 

The agency will also release the personal income and spending data. This report, together with the August inflation and nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, will influence the next actions of the Federal Reserve. 

The other top macro data to watch this week will be GDP, consumer confidence, and the durable goods report.

Read more: Top cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Pi Coin, Avalanche, Polkadot

Top crypto unlocks this week

Crypto unlocks are important because they introduce more tokens to the market. Historically, these unlocks have been bearish because they increase supply when there is limited demand. 

Pi Network will continue its daily unlocks by releasing 49 million tokens in the market. This will not be a surprise since Pi is known for its huge unlocks that will continue for years. 

Axelar will be the other major crypto to have an unlock this week. It will unlock tokens worth $5 million, representing 1.5% of the float. Ronin, one of the top players in gaming, will also unlock tokens worth $10 million.

The biggest unlocks will come from Optimism (OP) and RedStone, which will unlock $25 million and $16.5 million. 

Read more: Jackson Hole Symposium: what Powell said about economic effects of Trump’s tariffs

The post Top 4 catalysts for Bitcoin and the crypto market appeared first on Invezz

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$868.04-2.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249-1.26%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00358-13.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.93-1.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,762.04-0.93%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Hyperliquid trader qwatio had his account liquidated six times in three days, losing about 10 million US dollars

Hyperliquid trader qwatio had his account liquidated six times in three days, losing about 10 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain , @qwatio , a well-known trader on the Hyperliquid platform, was forced to close six times in just three days, with
SIX
SIX$0.02227-0.17%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001773-0.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0671-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 18:17
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Hyperliquid trader qwatio had his account liquidated six times in three days, losing about 10 million US dollars

A whale deposited 4.99 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a long position in XPL

Musk: Open source Grok 2.5, plan to open source Grok 3 within six months