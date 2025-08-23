Top 4 Coins for Maximum Gains in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 09:04
Crypto News

Looking for the best crypto to buy now? Discover why BlockDAG, HBAR, CRO, and ENA are top picks for 2025 gains. Explore referral rewards, exchange listings, and utility-driven growth. 

Investors looking for the best crypto to buy now aren’t just chasing hype, they’re chasing results. In 2025, results are measured by traction, growth, and real-world value. With presales heating up and exchange listings around the corner, now is the moment to get in early before prices climb.

Below are four standout crypto projects gaining serious momentum, starting with the one leading them all: BlockDAG.

BlockDAG (BDAG): Viral Referrals, 2,660% ROI, and $380M Raised

BlockDAG isn’t just another presale, it’s the most talked-about crypto event of the year. With over $380 million raised, 25 billion coins sold, and the price now at $0.0276 in batch 29, the numbers speak for themselves. Early investors have already seen a 2,660% ROI since batch 1. But what’s fueling this rocket?

A big driver is BlockDAG’s referral program, which has turned everyday users into power promoters. The system gives 25% of each referred purchase back in BDAG to the referrer, and 5% extra coins to the buyer. There’s no upper limit, and rewards are issued instantly. It’s become more than a promotion, it’s viral finance. Instead of paying influencers or pushing ads, BlockDAG relies on its community to grow. The results? Over 200,000 holders and a presale that hasn’t slowed down.

This approach is layered on top of a solid foundation. BlockDAG combines Proof-of-Work with DAG architecture for speed and scalability, supports mining through both mobile (X1 App with 2.5M+ users) and hardware (X10 to X100 miners), and has 20 confirmed exchange listings ready for launch. With every referral, community member, and miner, BDAG gets stronger. That’s why it tops the list of best crypto to buy now.

Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise-Focused and Backed by Big Players

Hedera is not new, but its growing relevance in 2025 keeps it on investors’ radars. The HBAR token powers the Hedera Hashgraph network, which promises fast, secure, and energy-efficient transactions using a unique consensus mechanism. Unlike typical blockchains, Hedera uses hashgraph technology, enabling high throughput and low fees.

What keeps HBAR compelling is its deep institutional support. Google, IBM, and Boeing are among its governing council members, adding credibility and long-term stability. Hedera is heavily focused on real-world use cases, from supply chain and payments to digital identity, making it one of the best crypto to buy now for investors looking for enterprise-grade infrastructure.

The recent growth in DeFi and NFT applications on Hedera has added another layer of appeal, expanding its use beyond just business transactions. With consistent development and a clear use case, HBAR remains a solid pick for those wanting utility-backed growth.

Cronos (CRO): Powering the Crypto.com Ecosystem

Cronos (CRO) is the native token of Crypto.com, one of the most recognized crypto exchanges worldwide. The CRO token serves multiple roles, from staking rewards to fee reductions and access to exclusive perks across the Crypto.com ecosystem. This utility has made it a favorite for active traders and long-term holders alike.

What makes CRO a strong candidate in the list of best crypto to buy now is its built-in user base. Crypto.com has over 80 million users, and CRO is central to that experience. With the continued expansion of DeFi, NFTs, and even blockchain gaming within the Cronos ecosystem, the demand for CRO is projected to climb.

The Cronos chain is also Ethereum-compatible, opening doors for dApps to build and migrate easily. As more developers tap into its speed and affordability, CRO is positioned to benefit from the network’s expanding footprint.

Ethena (ENA): Synthetic Dollar Innovation

Ethena is a rising star in the stablecoin sector, and its ENA token is gaining traction fast. Unlike traditional stablecoins like USDT or USDC that are fiat-backed, Ethena introduces a synthetic dollar backed by crypto assets and derivatives. This allows it to maintain a stable value while avoiding regulatory vulnerabilities tied to banking infrastructure.

ENA serves as the governance and utility token within the Ethena protocol. Users can stake ENA, participate in governance decisions, and earn yield from the protocol’s underlying strategies. For crypto investors looking to diversify into protocols offering stable returns and fresh ideas, ENA ranks high among the best crypto to buy now.

Its innovative model has attracted attention from top DeFi circles and investors who see stable-value assets as the next big thing in crypto. With volatility still a concern across the market, solutions like Ethena provide an appealing middle ground.

Final Take

From viral growth hacks like BlockDAG’s uncapped referral rewards to enterprise-grade networks like Hedera, the 2025 market offers more than just speculation, it offers systems built for scale, reward, and adoption. Whether you’re drawn to utility, scalability, or early-stage entry points, each of these projects presents a unique opportunity.

But if you’re looking for immediate upside, community-driven growth, and a real shot at multiplying your investment before launch, BlockDAG is hands-down the best crypto to buy now. With the presale nearing its final phases and listings locked in, the window to catch BDAG below market price is closing fast.

