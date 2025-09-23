Choosing cryptocurrencies for a portfolio today may feel more complex than ever, with market cycles, regulatory shifts, and utility all under scrutiny.Choosing cryptocurrencies for a portfolio today may feel more complex than ever, with market cycles, regulatory shifts, and utility all under scrutiny.

Top 4 Cryptos to Add to Your Portfolio Today

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/23 17:28
Moonveil
MORE$0.08577-1.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Everscale
EVER$0.01722-2.38%
MAY
MAY$0.04014-1.83%

SPONSORED POST*

Choosing cryptocurrencies for a portfolio today may feel more complex than ever, with market cycles, regulatory shifts, and utility all under scrutiny. 

In this landscape, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) emerges as a meme-coin variant with infrastructure ambitions, Ethena (ENA) offers high finance style utility, Cronos (CRO) remains a smart contracts workhorse, and Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to hold cultural and speculative weight. Here is a look at the top four cryptocurrencies for portfolio growth today.

  1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe is not just another meme coin chasing virality—it’s building infrastructure. Its presale is deep in Stage 13 at around $0.0022, has raised over $25.6 million, and has already sold more than 15.8 billion tokens.  What sets LILPEPE apart is its own Ethereum Layer 2 chain, engineered for near-zero transaction fees, fast confirmations, and built-in safeguards like anti-sniper-bot mechanisms. 

Because so many of the presale stages have been sold out ahead of schedule, demand is running hot. With so many tokens already sold and near full allocation in many presale tiers, the entry cost is rising—but so is the potential. Some analysts are pointing to gains in the 25x–50x range, or more, if listings go well and community momentum holds. Little Pepe offers both meme culture’s upside and a structural design that can scale. Right now, it looks like one of the rare under-$0.01 plays that blends speculative upside with real utility.

  1. Ethena (ENA)

Ethena works in a different lane. It’s not a meme coin, but a DeFi protocol aiming to provide a synthetic dollar called USDe. The goal is to deliver a stable, blockchain‐native medium of exchange and savings asset not reliant on traditional banking rails. Its model includes delta-hedging: using derivatives and liquid collateral to keep USDe pegged closely to the US dollar, alongside staking rewards and governance via its ENA token.  Ethena’s appeal lies in combining stability with growth. For investors interested in exposure to DeFi innovation with less volatility than pure meme tokens, ENA offers a kind of middle ground: something that can appreciate as DeFi infrastructure builds, especially if USDe becomes a trusted synthetic stable asset among crypto users and protocols.

  1. Cronos (CRO)

Cronos, the native token of the Cronos blockchain operated by Crypto.com, is showing signs of entering a new leg of growth. A high-visibility development involves Trump Media & Technology Group in partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition, forming “Trump Media Group CRO Strategy,” a treasury-style vehicle meant to accumulate CRO. That move alone injected fresh speculation and demand.

Beyond that headline, CRO is benefiting from an expanding roadmap: plans to support tokenization platforms, growing DeFi/NFT activity, and continued utility inside the Crypto.com ecosystem. It is still relatively low per token price compared to larger blue-chips, but the recent institutional interest and ecosystem usage suggest it has solid upside should adoption accelerate. CRO’s market cap is large, but the combination of utility, branding, and large-scale accumulation may lead to outsized returns as awareness and usage grow.

  1. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin continues to hold its status as the meme coin benchmark. While it may not have the promise of low price per token and presale leverage that LILPEPE has, DOGE’s strength lies in its culture, broad awareness, and capacity to act as a cheerleader for meme coin cycles.  DOGE also has relatively high liquidity, frequent mainstream media references, and established exchange listings. Those features make it less risky than newer tokens and more likely to hold value during pullbacks. For a portfolio, DOGE can serve both as upside potential and as a hedge or anchor in a speculative regime.

Conclusion

If you are building for outsized returns while managing risk across the spectrum, these four represent a powerful mix. Little Pepe might be the wild card that delivers 20x-100x gains if everything aligns. Ethena and Cronos offer more grounded paths to growth, rooted in utility or institutional force. DOGE remains the culture king that amplifies cycles and sentiment. Together, they give your portfolio rocket fuel for the coming months.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.41%
Pi Network
PI$0.27482-6.99%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/20 00:28
Share
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
MAY
MAY$0.0401-1.83%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Share
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-1.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011936+9.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-0.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost