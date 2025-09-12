Top 4 Projects to Buy Now Including BlockDAG

Crypto News

Discover the best crypto presale picks for September 2025. From BlockDAG’s $405M presale and live testnet to rising tokens like BlockchainFX, Pepescape, and Tapzi, these are the top crypto investments right now.

Crypto investors searching for high-growth potential are focusing on presales that combine strong fundamentals, working utility, and visible momentum. With thousands of tokens competing for attention, it’s easy for hype to drown out substance, but only a handful of projects manage to separate themselves from the crowd.

These top crypto presales for September 2025 are not just early-stage promises; they already show traction through adoption, development, and community strength. Among them, one project in particular is setting itself apart, pairing record-breaking fundraising with real product delivery, making it a clear front-runner for long-term growth and sustained market impact.

1. BlockDAG (BDAG): Proof-of-Readiness Turns Code Into Confidence

BlockDAG is turning heads not just because of its presale numbers, but because it’s already doing the hard things. The project has entered its Awakening Testnet phase, and it’s not just checking boxes.

This phase includes real-time validation of contract architecture, governance scaffolding, and upgrade pathways, the same infrastructure that will power its mainnet. This isn’t early code testing. It’s where development transforms into confidence, and confidence turns into capital.

What separates BlockDAG from every other presale is its live progress: integration with Stratum miners, removal of the UTXO model, account abstraction via EIP-4337 groundwork, and a fully upgraded explorer and QA system. That’s not a roadmap, it’s active execution.

Presale stats back the hype:

Over $405 million raised

26 billion coins sold

Current batch: 30 at $0.03

Locked price: $0.0013 until October 1

ROI since Batch 1: 2,900%

For those looking for the best crypto presale with proof of readiness baked into the protocol, BlockDAG is the top pick. The combination of technical depth, real mining integration, and explosive growth makes this more than a bet; it’s a strategic entry point.

2. BlockchainFX: DeFi Meets AI for Yield Automation

BlockchainFX is positioning itself at the crossroads of DeFi and AI. The protocol’s key feature is an automated smart portfolio manager that uses AI models to detect market trends and rebalance user assets in real time. As of September 2025, BlockchainFX has completed its closed beta with over 7,000 early adopters testing the platform.

The presale price currently sits at $0.022 per BFX, with the token expected to launch at $0.05 in late Q4 2025. Recent news from the team includes a confirmed integration with Chainlink oracles and a strategic audit partnership with Hacken, adding more credibility. Investors looking for a utility-driven project with a clear DeFi roadmap and tangible beta access are closely watching this token.

With interest in AI-backed DeFi tools rising, BlockchainFX is gaining traction as one of the best crypto presales to invest in this month.

3. Pepescape: Meme Culture, Real Utility

While meme coins often rise and fall on hype alone, Pepescape is attempting to flip the script. This meme-inspired project blends viral tokenomics with real functionality. Pepescape is building an NFT quest system and community-run gaming tournaments that reward holders with tokens and in-game NFTs.

The presale is currently in Stage 6 with the price set at $0.00042 per PEPEP, showing steady climbs across each stage. The team recently partnered with a top-tier CEX for its post-presale listing and announced a new staking mechanism where users can lock PEPEP to earn in-game skins and bonuses.

Pepescape is proving that meme coins don’t have to be hollow. With a working demo of its mini-game already live and a Telegram group growing past 80,000 users, this token is moving past speculation and into real traction.

It’s an unexpected addition to the best crypto presale list, but one that might surprise doubters with strong community support and a use-case roadmap.

4. Tapzi: Play-to-Earn Reimagined

Tapzi is breaking into the crowded play-to-earn sector with a different approach. Instead of complex gameplay and costly entry requirements, Tapzi focuses on casual mobile tapping games that reward users instantly with tokens. It’s simple, addictive, and tailored for Web3’s next billion users.

As of September 2025, the Tapzi app has crossed 150,000 downloads, and the presale price is fixed at $0.0051 per TPZI. The app’s leaderboard rewards, ad-revenue sharing model, and referral bonuses are generating buzz. The team also confirmed it is in talks with two gaming guilds for early adoption.

The game is live in beta, and early players are already earning rewards, something most GameFi tokens only promise months after listing. For those wanting the best crypto presale backed by actual users, Tapzi checks the box. It’s lightweight, fun, and built to scale quickly across regions with high mobile engagement.

Final Thoughts

Each of these projects brings something unique to the table. BlockchainFX delivers AI-powered financial tools. Pepescape injects real-world fun into meme culture. Tapzi simplifies play-to-earn with a mobile-first approach.

But BlockDAG leads the pack, not just because of its huge presale fundraising, but because it’s already running the code, mining on-chain, and preparing governance for the real world.

This month’s best crypto presale opportunities won’t wait forever. BlockDAG’s price remains locked at $0.0013 until October 1, and once that shifts, the ROI window tightens. Smart investors are already loading up, because when a testnet acts like a mainnet, early means everything.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

