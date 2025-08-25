Top 5 Altcoins That Would Outperform Cardano in the Next Bull Run

2025/08/25
Cardano (ADA) has long been considered one of the most dependable altcoins, supported by a strong community and a growing ecosystem. But as the next bull run looms, several alternatives, including possible even greater gains in percentage terms, are starting to emerge. Meme coins used to be dismissed in the past cycles, however, this time they have shown that they can capture massive liquidity, cultural interest, and mass adoption. Some of the tokens that have been making headway are Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, MAGACOIN FINANCE, Pepe, and Dogwifhat, each of which combines branding, momentum, and interest amongst investors.

Dogecoin: Legacy power, but fading whale interest

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the most iconic meme coin, powered by Elon Musk’s backing and years of cultural dominance. It has the best name recognition in the industry and continues to command a following of long-time believers. DOGE has failed to break new highs in the second cycle, and the whales are not keen on this accumulation. Unless something is added to its utility or produces a robust development pipeline, DOGE can become less of an investment and more of a piece of culture. As analysts comment, DOGE might see retail buying periods boosting it during bull markets, but the growth potential may be minimal compared to new market meme coins.

Shiba Inu: Ecosystem growth meets cooling hype

Shiba Inu (SHIB) earned its spot as a serious meme contender during its explosive 2021 run. Developers have since expanded their scope with Shibarium, a Layer-2 network aiming to reduce fees and increase transaction speed. Even with these updates, SHIB has not gained much value when compared to its competitors since it remains relatively less practical. Any activity by whales also implies diminished cumulative accumulation, meaning large players are returning to invest elsewhere. Unless Shibarium achieves widespread adoption and introduces compelling dApps, SHIB may struggle to keep pace with the next generation of meme tokens, even with its loyal community.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Whales’ new favorite accumulation play

In contrast to DOGE and SHIB’s slowing momentum, MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become a focal point of whale interest. Built on Ethereum, the project has passed a full audit, strengthening credibility and investor trust. Its capped token supply introduces scarcity, while its presale has already drawn thousands of participants, with rounds selling out in record time. What makes MAGACOIN FINANCE especially attractive is its mix of strong meme branding tied to global headlines and fundamentals that extend beyond hype.

The whale trackers are reporting massive wallets with DOGE selling and MAGA purchasing, the same patterns at the beginning of SHIB and PEPE before their massive rallies. Analysts highlight forecasts of up to 15,000% ROI potential, a figure that has fueled buzz across crypto forums and Telegram groups. With cultural resonance, scarcity mechanics, and early adoption momentum, MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as a meme coin that could lead the pack in the upcoming cycle.

Pepe: Viral branding, but short-term risk

Pepe (PEPE) captured attention in 2023 by leveraging the internet’s most recognizable frog meme. Its meteoric success meant that it was listed on the best exchanges and even pushed volumes to billions within days. Pepe branding is clearly powerful, but its performance under market conditions is irregular. The price of the token is highly dependent on speculative surges, with sharp spikes often followed by steep corrections. With no strong fundamentals or ecosystem development, analysts warn that PEPE appears to be endlessly in a loop of temporary hype. Nevertheless, its ability to attract global attention is what makes it a player during the high seasons in retailing.

Dogwifhat: Solana’s breakout meme contender

Dogwifhat (WIF) has earned a reputation as Solana’s leading meme coin, riding on the network’s scalability and ultra-low transaction costs. Its playful branding and viral presence on platforms like X (Twitter) have helped it achieve rapid adoption. WIF trading volumes are constantly placed at the top of the meme sector, and its community is falling in size. Nevertheless, it is highly dependent on the performance of Solana, in general. Provided that Solana can maintain its momentum, WIF may continue to build; otherwise, WIF may stagnate. Nonetheless, its status as the best Solana meme means that it will continue to see the spotlight come the next bull market.

Why these five could surpass Cardano

Cardano is already on a high platform with a solid foundation, but it is low-key in comparison with meme coins that thrive on a high level. DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, and WIF thrive on cultural hype and rapid liquidity inflows, while MAGACOIN FINANCE blends political and meme appeal with fundamentals like scarcity, audits, and whale accumulation. This distinctive positioning allows MAGA to not only be another meme project but one that can have staying power.

With an increase in retail speculation in 2025, these five altcoins are in the best position to produce explosive returns compared to Cardano. While ADA may continue steady development, investors chasing outsized returns are increasingly drawn to meme coins, with MAGACOIN FINANCE leading the charge as the most compelling play of the group.

Conclusion

The next bull run might not just reward old blockchains like Cardano but turn meme coins into surprising leaders. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have historical strength, but they are starting to decline. Pepe and Dogwifhat are fun, but can be uneven when it comes to sustainability. MAGACOIN FINANCE, however, combines early whale accumulation, capped supply, and strong audit credibility, placing it in a unique position to dominate.

As whales rotate out of older tokens and retail traders chase the next breakout, MAGACOIN FINANCE looks ready to outpace not only Cardano but also its meme rivals.

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/top-5-altcoins-that-would-outperform-cardano-in-the-next-bull-run/

