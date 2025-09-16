Top 5 Trending Cryptos This Week ($PUMP, SOL, Hyperliquid, BONK)

FUNToken
FUN$0.009596+4.85%
Solana
SOL$235.3-0.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.06297+0.03%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002329+0.77%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.29-0.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.0081+2.45%

As crypto markets regain momentum, retail traders are turning their attention to high-upside opportunities that combine narrative, innovation, and community traction. From presales to meme-fueled revenue machines, this week’s trending tokens reflect a growing appetite for the next breakout play.

And one project is clearly leading the charge.

1. Kart Rumble ($RBT)

Kart Rumble is emerging as one of the most promising new entries in the crypto gaming space — combining meme culture, AI tech, and competitive kart racing in one high-octane package.

Built on Polygon, with a future upgrade path to Supernets, the game features playable NFT racers like Doge, Pepe, Floki, and Shiba — all racing head-to-head in a Mario Kart-style experience. But what really sets it apart is Rumble AI, a dynamic engine that adapts to player skill in real time, ensuring that no two races feel the same.

With over $150,000 raised so far in a multi-stage presale, and a public demo set to launch soon, Kart Rumble is gaining serious traction — all without VC funding, centralized exchange listings, or hype influencers.

The project also offers one of the highest-paying affiliate programs in the space, with up to 50% commissions and prizes like a Lamborghini, Rolex, and $50K cash for top referrers.

2. Pump ($PUMP)

The native token of Pump.fun, $PUMP has quickly become one of the most talked-about assets this week. After briefly surpassing Hyperliquid in daily revenue, $PUMP has proven that the meme coin meta is alive and well — especially when backed by a functional platform.

Unlike one-off memecoins, $PUMP benefits from the entire ecosystem of Pump.fun, where thousands of tokens launch and trade daily. Its growth shows that virality, culture, and fast execution still dominate attention — and capital.

3. Solana (SOL)

Solana continues to solidify its position as the chain of choice for fast, cheap, high-throughput trading. It’s also become a hotbed for meme coin speculation, with BONK and other tokens seeing high velocity.

But Solana’s staying power comes from its broader ecosystem. Developers, NFT projects, and DeFi protocols continue to build, and as meme mania grows, Solana benefits as the underlying infrastructure.

4. Hyperliquid

Despite being momentarily outpaced by Pump.fun in revenue, Hyperliquid remains a force in the decentralized derivatives space. With zero gas fees and near-instant execution, the protocol is attracting serious traders who want the benefits of centralized performance without the custody risk.

As volatility returns, Hyperliquid is likely to see even more inflows — especially as retail rediscover perps and leverage.

5. BONK

A breakout hit during the last Solana run, BONK is still riding high on community enthusiasm. It remains one of the most traded memecoins in the ecosystem and is showing surprising staying power.

With new integrations and community events popping up weekly, BONK continues to serve as both a liquidity driver and cultural anchor for Solana.

Final Thoughts: Kart Rumble May Be the Next Breakout

While $PUMP and BONK ride meme momentum and Solana continues to surge, Kart Rumble offers a rare combination of timing, tech, and token structure.

Still early in its presale, backed by a playable AI-powered game, and built with community incentives at the core – Kart Rumble sits at the intersection of utility and virality. For those seeking asymmetric upside in a crowded market, this might just be the one to watch next.

🔗 Visit KartRumble.io  

📢 Join the community on Telegram

Source: https://finbold.com/top-5-trending-cryptos-this-week-pump-sol-hyperliquid-bonk/

