Top 7 Casino Platforms With Live Dealers and ETH Betting Support

In 2025, Ethereum (ETH) remains one of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online gambling. With fast deposits, lower fees than BTC, and broad adoption across Web3, ETH is now the go-to coin for players seeking live dealer experiences.
From roulette and blackjack to baccarat and live game shows, these platforms offer immersive casino play with real dealers, all while supporting instant ETH betting and payouts.
Dexsport is a Web3-native casino and sportsbook with full ETH integration. Players can connect a wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Telegram) and access over 10,000 casino games, including an extensive library of live dealer tables from Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and more.
Key Features:
ETH deposits and withdrawals with instant settlement
Live dealer options (roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, game shows)
No KYC, fully anonymous wallet-based login
Transparent on-chain betting records
Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic
Weekly cashback and odds boosts
Dexsport offers a huge collection of casino games. After recently expanding its Bitcoin casino, it now offers more than 10,000 games from top-notch providers like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, PGSoft, Pragmatic Play, and a bunch of other well-known developers.
Why it’s #1: A true decentralized live dealer casino with multi-chain flexibility and total anonymity.
BC.Games offers one of the largest casino libraries in the industry, with thousands of slots and hundreds of live dealer tables. It supports ETH directly and provides a strong ecosystem of rewards.
Key features:
ETH, TRX, BTC, and 60+ tokens accepted
Live casino powered by Evolution, Ezugi, and Pragmatic Live
Daily bonuses, rakeback, faucet, and VIP club
Minimal KYC for most users
Best for: Bonus hunters who enjoy live dealer play + crypto perks.
Stake is one of the most recognized crypto casinos globally, offering licensed operations and deep coverage of live dealer games.
Notables:
ETH deposits supported alongside BTC, LTC, DOGE, USDT
200+ live dealer tables including baccarat, blackjack, roulette
Licensed in multiple jurisdictions
VIP rewards, reloads, and races
KYC required in many regions
Best for: Players who want ETH betting with regulated trust.
BetFury combines casino games, sports betting, and DeFi features. Its live dealer section supports ETH betting, while users can also stake BFG tokens for daily rewards.
Why it stands out:
ETH, TRX, BTC, BNB, DASH supported
Extensive live dealer lobby with top providers
Cashback, faucet, and mission bonuses
KYC-free under normal use
Best for: Players who want live dealers + passive income through staking.
Vave is a modern, mobile-first crypto casino that supports ETH deposits and fast withdrawals. Its live dealer section is packed with tables from the biggest providers.
Key features:
ETH, USDT, TRX, BTC supported
Mobile-optimized interface
Large catalog of live roulette, blackjack, and baccarat
Weekly reloads and loyalty rewards
Minimal KYC
Best for: Casual players who want speed and clean design.
Rollbit adds a gamified twist to traditional casino play. It supports ETH deposits for live dealer betting and offers extras like lootboxes and bonus wheels.
Notables:
ETH, BTC, USDT accepted
Live blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat
Gamification through XP leveling and rewards
Light KYC unless flagged
Best for: Players who want live dealers with a gamified crypto edge.
While smaller, TrustDice offers ETH betting with a focus on transparency and fairness. It includes live dealer tables alongside dice and crash games.
Key features:
ETH, BTC, EOS, USDT supported
50+ live dealer games (roulette, blackjack, baccarat)
Provably fair RNG system
No KYC required
Faucet rewards and XP-based perks
Best for: Minimalists who value privacy and fairness.
Platform
ETH Support
No KYC
Standout Features
Dexsport
Yes
Yes
Fully decentralized, CertiK audited
BC.Games
Yes
Yes*
Bonuses, faucet, social features
Stake
Yes
Partial
Licensed, VIP rewards
BetFury
Yes
Yes*
Casino + staking rewards
Vave
Yes
Yes*
Sleek, mobile-first UI
Rollbit
Yes
Yes*
Gamified casino features
TrustDice
Yes
Yes
Provably fair, faucet rewards
*KYC may apply to flagged accounts or large withdrawals
If you’re looking to combine Ethereum betting with the thrill of live dealer tables, these seven casinos deliver the best mix of privacy, fast payouts, and world-class providers.
Dexsport is the standout for decentralization and anonymity.
BC.Games and BetFury add bonuses and staking rewards.
Stake offers regulated trust, while Vave and Rollbit provide sleek, modern experiences.
TrustDice is perfect for those who want provably fair simplicity.
Which casinos accept ETH for live dealer games?Top platforms include Dexsport, BC.Games, Stake, BetFury, Vave, Rollbit, and TrustDice—all supporting Ethereum deposits for live dealer tables.
Is live dealer casino play fair with crypto?Yes. Many ETH casinos partner with trusted providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Ezugi, while decentralized platforms like Dexsport use on-chain validation for added transparency.
Do these casinos require KYC?Not always. Dexsport, TrustDice, and BetFury are fully KYC-free, while others like Stake may require verification depending on your jurisdiction or withdrawal size.
What live games can I play with ETH?You can play roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and game shows like Crazy Time or Monopoly Live, all funded directly with Ethereum.
Are payouts fast when using ETH?Yes. Ethereum transactions usually process within minutes. Casinos like Dexsport and Vave provide instant ETH withdrawals.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.