Top 9 Blockchain Research Companies/Centers in Russia

Blockchain is growing at a breakneck pace. A lot of businesses are now exploring the use in areas like finance, logistics, tokenization, smart contracts, payment, and so on, outside of cryptocurrency. In fact, about 60% of Fortune 500 executives say their companies are “working on blockchain initiatives,” according to a Coinbase survey in June 2025.

The global market size is projected to grow from $31.18 billion in 2025 to over $1,431.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 90.1% from 2025 to 2030.

2025 – 2030 Blockchain market size projection by Grand View Research

Russia is among of leading regions in Europe. More than 150 blockchain companies operated out of Russia as of 2019, according to a Mindsmith study. The country now sees more blockchain research companies, including academic centers, exploring blockchain solutions.

From Moscow to St. Petersburg, Kazan to Novosibirsk, we’ve compiled a list of top blockchain research companies and centers in the heart of Russia’s blockchain industry.

What are Blockchain Research and Development Companies?

Blockchain research companies and centers are firms that specialize in the design, creation, and advancement of blockchain technology for use in various areas.

What these companies do can easily be summarized as researching new blockchain protocols, developing software or smart contracts, integrating blockchain solutions into real-world applications, consulting, and innovating existing solutions.

Services of Blockchain Research Companies

1. Consulting and Strategy

Before any code is written, a blockchain research company can help perform a detailed analysis to determine if and how blockchain can solve a business’s problems, and even advise on the most suitable blockchain platform.

2. Blockchain Protocol Development

Most of the companies specialize in designing and developing new blockchain protocols or enhancing existing ones to improve scalability, security, or efficiency. They also create self-executing smart contracts for applications like DeFi, supply chain, or voting systems.

3. Interoperability Solutions

Blockchain research and development companies also specialize in advancing cryptographic techniques, such as developing secure multi-party computation for private transactions. Quantum Technologies Center (QUTEch) and Cyber Physical Systems Lab are some examples of Russian blockchain research companies focused on cryptographic security.

4. Ancillary Services and Maintenance

The work doesn’t stop once a solution is deployed. The companies can also offer ongoing support to ensure the system is secure and running efficiently. This includes blockchain security audits, compliance, ongoing maintenance and security, and even training.

Top 9 Blockchain Research Companies and Centers in Russia

1. Blockchain Institute

Blockchain Institute is a prominent blockchain research company in Russia, specializing in studying and advancing blockchain technology. This institute plays a crucial role in the development and implementation of blockchain solutions in the country. Their work involves addressing challenges, exploring current trends, and shaping the future of blockchain technology in Russia.

The Blockchain Institute collaborates with academic institutions and industry experts to provide management courses and educational resources on blockchain for enterprises. Their contributions to blockchain research and technology are valuable assets in Russia’s digital transformation journey.

2. Center for Distributed Ledger Technologies at St. Petersburg State University

The Center for Distributed Ledger Technologies at St. Petersburg State University is a pioneering institution driving blockchain research in Russia.

Established within the university, the center focuses on exploring the potential of blockchain technology across various sectors, including finance and labor relations. Their notable achievement includes the development of an analogue of the SWIFT system. This center plays a pivotal role in advancing blockchain’s adoption by conducting comparative analysis, exploring cryptocurrency’s application, and investigating labor relations digitalization.

Collaborating with experts and institutions, the center contributes to shaping the country’s blockchain ecosystem. Through its research, development, and educational efforts, the Center for Distributed Ledger Technologies is a vital asset in Russia’s technological landscape, fostering innovation and expanding blockchain’s horizons.

3. Blockchain Competence Center at ITMO University

The Blockchain Competence Center at ITMO University stands as a beacon of innovation and research in the field of blockchain technology.

Situated at the intersection of academia and industry, this center is a testament to ITMO University’s commitment to advancing cutting-edge solutions. Its significance can be inferred from ITMO University’s accomplishments, including winning state support for research grants.

The center’s research extends to areas like ensuring data integrity in distributed big data marketplaces. Collaborations with renowned scholars and researchers contribute to the exploration of blockchain’s potential in various sectors, including smart grids. As a hub for research, development, and education, the Blockchain Competence Center plays a vital role in Russia’s technological landscape, fostering innovation and driving blockchain’s integration across diverse domains.

4. Ivannikov Institute for System Programming of the Russian Academy of Sciences (ISP RAS)

The Ivannikov Institute for System Programming of the Russian Academy of Sciences (ISP RAS) stands as a distinguished research organization in the realm of system programming, encompassing a wide spectrum of technological domains.

Founded on January 25, 1994, ISP RAS has consistently contributed to advancing the field of system programming and its associated technologies. ISP RAS’s involvement in blockchain research is significant in matters of blockchain security and cryptography.

ISP RAS’s significance is underscored by its role as an institute under the Russian Academy of Sciences, a reputable institution known for fostering scientific research and innovation. With a focus on system programming and technological advancements, ISP RAS likely engages in research projects, publishes scientific papers, and collaborates with academia, industry, and government entities.

5. Gazprombank Digital

Gazprombank Digital is a dynamic and forward-thinking entity within Gazprombank, one of Russia’s largest and most versatile financial institutions. Gazprombank Digital is a part of Gazprombank’s initiative to explore and harness the potential of digital technologies, including blockchain, within the financial sector.

As the global financial landscape evolves, Gazprombank Digital engages in research and innovation related to blockchain technology, digital currencies, and other emerging technologies. Collaborating with experts in the field and contributing to initiatives like the digital economy development in BRICS nations showcases its commitment to staying at the forefront of financial technology.

Gazprombank’s strong foundation and reputation in traditional banking, coupled with its interest in digital transformation, position Gazprombank Digital as a significant player in Russia’s efforts to integrate blockchain and other digital advancements into its financial ecosystem.

6. Center for Digital Transformations at Ural Federal University

The Center for Digital Transformations at Ural Federal University plays a pivotal role in advancing research and innovation at the crossroads of technology and economics in Russia. ]

Drawing insights from the Foreign and Russian Experience of Blockchain Digitization, the center contributes to the country’s digital evolution. With a focus on Perspectives on the development of digital transformation of economic processes, it actively participates in shaping Russia’s economic landscape.

As technology increasingly reshapes societies, the center engages in interdisciplinary collaborations. Insights from Digitalization and its impact on the regional economy inform the center’s endeavors to prioritize digital transformation areas across different levels of innovation.

The center’s mission aligns with the changing educational paradigms outlined in The problem of digital transformation of Russian universities. By leveraging research-backed strategies, the center drives Ural Federal University’s commitment to preparing students for a rapidly evolving digital world.

Through research, collaboration, and its ties to Ural Federal University, the Center for Digital Transformations contributed to Russia’s ongoing journey toward digital resilience and innovation-driven economic growth.

7. Quantum Technologies Center (QUTEch)

Focusing on the convergence of quantum technologies and the transformative potential of blockchain. As evident from Quantum technologies in Russia, the center is a significant player in the ongoing quantum revolution, propelling innovation and research in quantum science, computing, and communications.

QUTEch, established in 2018 as highlighted in The quantum computing industry in Russia, undertakes impactful research and development endeavors in quantum computing technologies. This initiative underscores Russia’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of quantum capabilities.

In a groundbreaking intersection of quantum and blockchain, QUTEch has marked a milestone with First Quantum-Secured Blockchain Technology Tested in Moscow. This achievement signifies the center’s dedication to harnessing the power of quantum cryptography to enhance blockchain security.

As quantum technologies redefine industries and cryptography, QUTEch holds a pivotal position at the forefront of innovation. By fostering collaboration, research, and development, QUTEch is shaping the landscape of quantum technologies and contributing to Russia’s technological advancements on a global scale.

8. Cyber Physical Systems Lab at Kazan Federal University

The Cyber Physical Systems Lab at Kazan Federal University represents a cutting-edge research hub in Russia, delving into the convergence of physical and digital realms. In the era of digital transformation, this laboratory plays a crucial role in understanding and harnessing the potential of cyber-physical systems.

As illuminated by Blockchain for Cyber-Physical Systems: Challenges and Applications, the lab recognizes the transformative power of blockchain technology in enhancing cybersecurity, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare and transportation. By exploring the application of blockchain, the lab contributes to creating safe and reliable systems.

Furthermore, the lab’s focus extends to the educational sector. With the analysis provided by Academic Publishing House, the lab evaluates the opportunities and constraints of integrating blockchain technology into higher education, reflecting its commitment to fostering innovation and knowledge dissemination.

In the broader landscape of technology, the lab’s research resonates with the changing dynamics of society, individuals, and companies, as discussed in Tax Regulation on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. The lab’s multidisciplinary approach positions it as a catalyst for technological advancements that transcend traditional boundaries.

Through its interdisciplinary research, the Cyber Physical Systems Lab at Kazan Federal University stands as a beacon of innovation, driving advancements in blockchain technology and its applications across diverse sectors.

9. Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

The Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, commonly referred to as Skoltech, stands as a beacon of innovation and research in Russia. Founded in 2011 by a group of distinguished scientists, Skoltech has rapidly established itself as an international graduate research-focused university.

The institute’s commitment to fostering innovation is exemplified by the Skolkovo Foundation, which plays a pivotal role in creating an environment conducive to cutting-edge research. Enriching the innovative landscape, the foundation cultivates a concentration of intellectual capital and a favorable ecosystem for scientific advancements.

Skoltech’s influence spans various fields, and it has garnered attention on the global stage. Its holistic approach to education, research, and innovation has positioned it as a hub for technological breakthroughs. While not exclusively a blockchain research company, Skoltech’s dedication to advancing technology resonates with the ethos of blockchain and its transformative potential.

With its multidisciplinary approach and emphasis on research, Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology continues to propel Russia’s scientific and technological landscape forward, making significant contributions to various domains, including those that intersect with blockchain technology.

Conclusion

In the dynamic world of blockchain technology, where innovation and disruption coalesce, Russia’s landscape emerges as a cradle of creativity and ingenuity. Our journey through the “List of Blockchain Research Companies/Centers in Russia” has unveiled a captivating tapestry of entities that are not just decoding the complexities of blockchain but reshaping industries and societal paradigms in the process.

As we draw the curtain on this comprehensive exploration, the collective impact of these companies and centers becomes resoundingly clear. Each entry on this list is a testament to Russia’s unwavering commitment to fostering an ecosystem where blockchain research thrives, and where the remarkable potential of this technology is harnessed for the greater good.

As this article concludes, it’s clear that the journey doesn’t end here. The landscape of blockchain research in Russia will continue to evolve, presenting new challenges, opportunities, and uncharted territories. The individuals and organizations featured within this compilation will remain pivotal in this ongoing narrative, guiding the course of blockchain’s ascent and shaping the contours of technological history.

The global blockchain community is witnessing a renaissance, and Russia’s research pioneers are undoubtedly playing a pivotal role in this epochal transformation. As we bid adieu to this compilation, we eagerly await the stories yet to be told, the innovations yet to be unveiled, and the impact yet to be felt. The journey continues, and the future is ripe with possibilities, all thanks to the dedicated efforts of those pushing the boundaries of blockchain research in Russia and beyond.

Updated in September 2025.