Top AI Blockchain Projects Ranked By Social Engagement

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 13:23
Chainlink (LINK) is leading the charge for top AI projects. Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly defining the path of blockchain innovation, and the community interest around such projects is getting stronger on daily basis. September 2, 2025 LunarCrush and Phoenix Group data pointed at the top AI blockchain projects according to social activity. 

The rankings considered liked posts and all interactions revealing the level of activity of communities discussing and sharing posts as well as structuring stories about these tokens.

Chainlink (LINK) was significantly outperforming other rivals at the top of the list. It posted 19,400 likes and an amazing 2.5 million interactions in only 24 hours. Its decentralized oracle networks have become a focus of the debate on smart contracts powered by AI and blockchain interoperability. 

As AI needs specific real data feeds to remain steady, the role of Chainlink as an interface between data off-chain and on-chain is contributing to its social discussions.

Bittensor and Injective Gain Momentum

After Chainlink, Bittensor (TAO) gained second place having 12,500 engaged posts and 753,700 interactions. Bittensor is a decentralized machine learning network that enables many people to contribute and share AI models to earn rewards. 

Injective (INJ) was ranked number three and reportedly countered 6,600 engaged posts and 287,400 interactions. Well-regarded to be interoperable and to have decentralized finance capabilities, Injective is gaining momentum as they integrate AI into their own infrastructure. 

Fetch.ai, Render, and NEAR Sustain Strong Communities

Fetch.asi (FET) followed with 5,400 posts engaged and 196,900 interactions. The project focuses on autonomous economic agents that run using AI and facilitate the decision-making process in decentralized markets. 

Render (RNDR) also left its trace registering 4,700 engaged posts and 281,900 interactions. Render is a decentralized GPU rendering system that enables creatives and developers to harness the power of distributed computing to drive visual work. 

Simultaneously, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) had registered 4,000 engaged posts, and 216,000 interactions. NEAR has been maintaining the movement and popularity of a scalable, AI-focused decentralized application blockchain among developers and investors.

Verasity, Qubic, and Paal See Rising Engagement

The activity was also strong in mid-ranking projects. Verasity (VRA) registered 3,400 active posts and 255,000 engagements, which was facilitated by its AI-based ad fraud detection and online content monetization solution.

Qubic (QUBIC) reported having significant interactions with 3,100 total engaged posts and 333,600 interactions, which indicated growing momentum around its decentralized AI-enhanced computing network. Qubic is one of the most talked-about players in the middle tier by the fact that it is capable of integrating blockchain with computer AI.

Paal (PAAL) that concentrates on AI chatbots and tools based on blockchain interaction, boasted 2,800 active posts and 101,700 interactions. Paal, a smaller project, becomes visible thanks to offering AI-driven tools to complement the engagement of their crypto community.

DIA Rounds Out the Top AI Projects

The last on this list is the DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) with 2,500 engaged posts and 108,500 interactions. DIA focuses on decentralized finance, data feeds, and open-source that are more reliable and flexible with the help of the AI. With credible information being a vital staple of AI and DeFi, the social presence of DIA indicates its stable presence in this niche.

Conclusion: AI and Crypto Communities Drive the Narrative

The ranking shows an exciting landscape of AI and blockchain that are increasingly crossing paths in new and stronger manners. With the increasing speed of AI adoption around the world, blockchain projects like Chainlink managing to combine decentralized infrastructure with smart automation are bound to experience both community participation and prolonged adoption rates. 

Projects like Chainlink have a robust social momentum, which indicates that AI will continue to be one of the central storylines of the crypto space into 2025 and further.

