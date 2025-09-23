SHIB ruled 2021, PEPE ran 2024, and traders now eye Layer Brett in 2025—an Ethereum L2 meme coin with $3.9M raised, 660% staking, and $0.0058 entry price.SHIB ruled 2021, PEPE ran 2024, and traders now eye Layer Brett in 2025—an Ethereum L2 meme coin with $3.9M raised, 660% staking, and $0.0058 entry price.

Top Altcoin Picks: 2021 Had SHIB, 2024 Had PEPE – Here’s What Traders Favor in 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 21:30
Shiba Inu Main2 LBR

Every bull cycle has its meme coin star. SHIB in 2021, PEPE in 2024, and now 2025 may belong to Layer Brett (LBRETT). With traders scanning charts and presales for the next explosive crypto, attention is locked on whether LBRETT can match or even surpass the hype cycles that once defined top altcoins like SHIB and PEPE. Here’s the full story: 

Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) 2025’s Top Meme Coin?

There is usually a lot of skepticism when a new meme coin drops, because most burn bright for a week and then disappear into the graveyard of forgotten tokens. But Layer Brett is not playing that game. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, it avoids the lag and high fees that have crippled so many community coins.

Transactions are instant, gas fees are almost negligible, and the network is designed for scalability, making it resilient even when transaction volumes spike. This robust foundation sets Layer Brett apart from the competition. Additionally, Layer Brett’s staking system is not merely a gimmick; it serves as a powerful incentive for long-term commitment.

With over 660% APY in staking rewards, early holders are locking in and treating this like a position worth holding.  Combined with Layer Brett’s gamified features, NFT integrations, and transparent tokenomics, it offers more than a quick speculative rush. It creates an ecosystem people actually want to stay in.

lbrett banner

Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Possibly Replicate Its 2021 Growth?

Over the past week, SHIB has been back in the spotlight as social media buzz and steady token burns have fueled speculation about a potential breakout. Some people even believe that it could echo some of its historic swings. Traders who have followed SHIB for a while know that this kind of momentum can snowball quickly. Once that narrative spreads, the hype alone can lead to Shiba Inu rallies that few see coming.

Still, the reality of SHIB is tied to the volatility that defines meme tokens, because the same waves that lift it can crash just as quickly if liquidity fades or if sentiment shifts toward safer assets. For Shiba Inu investors watching closely, the setup around SHIB feels both risky and tempting, as every small surge seems capable of igniting general enthusiasm. If momentum does take hold and sustain itself, SHIB might finally make a run at the long-anticipated $0.005 mark. 

Is PEPE’s 2024 Run About To Be Repeated?

PEPE has been pressing against resistance in the $0.00001120–$0.00001140 zone, while support is holding steady near $0.00001050–$0.00001070. As expected, this tight trading range suggests the market is coiling for a bigger move for Pepe. Trading volume remains steady, signaling that interest in PEPE is still strong, even if it hasn’t yet delivered the momentum needed to break resistance decisively.

What makes this setup intriguing is how closely PEPE tracks the general mood in the meme-coin space. This is because when the market vibe changes from cautious to greedy, Pepe tends to accelerate faster than most expect. In fact, every dip toward PEPE’s support point has so far been met by buyers stepping in with conviction. If momentum builds, PEPE could very well mimic its explosive strength from 2024, when skepticism quickly turned into a runaway rally. 

lbr

Conclusion 

Shiba Inu made millionaires in its early wave, and PEPE showed just how fast meme hype can turn into life-changing money. Now, Layer Brett has entered that same conversation, having raised more than $3.9 million in its presale. With tokens still available at just $0.0058, LBRETT offers traders a rare chance to get in early before momentum fully takes hold.

