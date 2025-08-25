Top Altcoin to Buy Now: BlockDAG, HBAR, CRO, ENA

Crypto News

Those searching for the top altcoin to buy now are no longer chasing hype but clear results. In 2025, results are defined by traction, growth, and practical value. With presales reaching new heights and exchange listings close, this is the moment to step in before prices move higher.

Here are four standout altcoins gaining strong attention, starting with BlockDAG at the top.

BlockDAG (BDAG): Referrals, 2,660% ROI, and $383M Raised

BlockDAG has become one of the most discussed presales of the year. With more than $383 million raised, 25.4 billion coins sold, and the price now at $0.0276 in batch 29, the numbers highlight its momentum. Early buyers have already seen a 2,660% ROI since batch 1. What’s driving this surge?

One major factor is BlockDAG’s referral system, which has turned users into active promoters. The setup gives 25% of each referred purchase back in BDAG to the referrer and 5% more coins to the buyer. Rewards are unlimited and paid instantly. Instead of relying on ads, BlockDAG lets its own community fuel growth. The outcome has been over 200,000 holders and a presale that continues to gain pace.

Behind the hype is solid technology. BlockDAG (BDAG) blends Proof-of-Work with DAG design for speed and scalability, supports mining through mobile (the X1 App with 2.5M+ users) and hardware (X10 to X100 miners), and has 20 confirmed exchange listings prepared for launch. With every referral, miner, and community member, BDAG grows stronger. This is why it tops the list of the top altcoins to buy now.

Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise Network with Global Support

Hedera has been around for years, but its growing importance in 2025 keeps it in focus. The HBAR coin powers the Hedera Hashgraph network, which delivers secure, fast, and energy-efficient transactions through a unique consensus model. Instead of a traditional blockchain, Hedera relies on hashgraph technology that enables low-cost transactions at high speed.

What sets HBAR apart is its strong backing from global names. Google, IBM, and Boeing sit on its governing council, giving Hedera credibility and long-term stability. With a focus on practical applications like supply chain, payments, and digital identity, HBAR stands out as a top altcoin to buy now for those seeking enterprise-ready infrastructure.

The recent growth of DeFi and NFT activity on Hedera has expanded its ecosystem further. With steady development and a clear purpose, HBAR remains a strong choice for utility-driven growth.

Cronos (CRO): At the Core of Crypto.com

Cronos is the native coin of Crypto.com, one of the most widely recognized exchanges. CRO plays a central role in the platform, offering rewards for staking, fee reductions, and exclusive perks for users across the Crypto.com ecosystem. This has made it popular with both everyday users and active traders.

What makes CRO notable in the lineup of top altcoins to buy now is its direct connection to a massive user base. With over 80 million people using Crypto.com, CRO remains tightly linked to the exchange’s growth. As DeFi, NFTs, and blockchain gaming expand on the Cronos chain, the demand for CRO continues to rise.

Cronos is also compatible with Ethereum, making it simple for developers to build or migrate their apps. With fast and affordable transactions, CRO has room to grow as its ecosystem strengthens.

Ethena (ENA): A New Take on Stable Value

Ethena is gaining attention in 2025 for its unique approach to stablecoins. Instead of being backed by fiat like USDT or USDC, it introduces a synthetic dollar that is supported by crypto assets and derivatives. This model keeps its value steady while avoiding reliance on traditional banking systems.

ENA powers the Ethena platform, enabling users to participate in governance, stake for rewards, and earn yield from the protocol’s strategies. For those exploring projects that mix stability with innovation, ENA has become a top altcoin to buy now.

Its forward-looking model has caught the eye of DeFi communities and groups interested in stable-value assets. With crypto markets still facing volatility, Ethena’s approach provides a middle ground between growth and security.

Final Word

From BlockDAG’s viral referral system to Hedera’s enterprise-grade solutions, the 2025 market highlights projects built for scale and adoption. Cronos ties into one of the biggest exchanges, and Ethena reshapes how stable value can be achieved in crypto.

For those looking at near-term potential and community-driven traction, BlockDAG leads the way as the top altcoin to buy now. With its presale closing in on the final stages and confirmed listings, the chance to secure BDAG at presale pricing is quickly running out.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

