Top Altcoin To Invest Now Amid CME Group Plan For 24/7 Trading on Options and Crypto Futures

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 19:11
Crypto News

CME Group, the largest derivatives exchange globally, is preparing to extend trading hours for its cryptocurrency products, signaling an important shift for investors.

The exchange has confirmed that by early 2026, subject to regulatory approval, Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options will be accessible 24/7.

Additionally, CME will roll out options tied to Solana and XRP this month, underscoring the growing appetite for broader crypto products. This move positions CME closer to the round-the-clock rhythm of digital assets and sets the stage for investors looking for the top altcoin to invest now.

XRP Options Entering CME Trading

XRP has been gaining traction as CME introduces new options for the token starting October 13. The inclusion is coming at a time when demand for altcoins is increasing, and traditional exchanges are responding to investor calls for risk management tools.

XRP’s price has already been experiencing upward momentum, which CME’s move could reinforce. Consequently, investors considering crypto investing are watching closely, as fresh options activity may influence crypto charts and trading strategies. Moreover, the addition of XRP on CME aligns with its ongoing expansion of supported crypto coins.

Further, Solana has been part of the ongoing discussion around what crypto to buy now, and CME’s listing of Solana options provides an additional layer of credibility. The token has already posted notable price increases, and broader futures activity could support further market growth.

In addition, CME’s engagement highlights how altcoins are being integrated into structured financial products, a trend often linked to changes in crypto prices today. Therefore, Solana investors are preparing for potential volatility while also weighing long-term opportunities through CME’s structured offerings.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered Phase 6 of its presale, recording $16,850,000 raised and attracting 16,750 holders. The current price stands at $0.035, marking a 250% increase from the opening phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is already 55% filled and is selling out quickly. Once completed, Phase 7 will raise the price by 14.3% to $0.04, before the final launch at $0.06. Investors buying at this stage are positioned for a 371% ROI post-launch.

Importantly, Mutuum Finance has confirmed the rollout of its lending and borrowing protocol. The roadmap highlights V1 on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, featuring liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will serve as the first assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. Furthermore, the protocol integrates overcollateralization safeguards, stable interest rate options, and liquidation mechanisms designed to maintain system balance.

Mutuum Finance has also advanced on security, completing its CertiK audit with a score of 90/100. Alongside this, a $50,000 bug bounty program has been launched in collaboration with CertiK, offering tiered rewards from critical to low-severity findings. This shows a strong focus on trust and user protection. Moreover, Mutuum has unveiled a leaderboard dashboard, rewarding the top 50 token holders with bonus tokens for maintaining their ranking.

Why Mutuum Finance Stands Out

Mutuum Finance is being recognized for its practical approach to DeFi lending. The protocol combines pooled liquidity for instant lending with peer-to-peer markets for custom terms. This dual setup gives flexibility for both standard borrowers and advanced users.

Moreover, with presale token gains already 3.5x above the starting price and features like Enhanced Collateral Efficiency, Mutuum Finance is shaping up as the top crypto to buy.

A Clear Path Ahead

CME Group’s 24/7 trading plan illustrates how crypto markets are becoming more entwined with traditional finance. XRP and Solana’s listings will draw attention, yet Mutuum Finance’s ongoing presale momentum, product development, and security milestones present it as the top altcoin to invest now.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

