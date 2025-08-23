Top Altcoins Set to Rally as Solana (SOL) Struggles Under $200

While Solana (SOL) remains below $200, investors’ sentiment is leaning toward creating altcoins that will transform the crypto market. Among them, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP are attracting increasingly more attention. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is at $0.035 in stage 6 of presale. It will be worth 14.29% higher at $0.04 in stage 7. Current early investors who have already made investments in MUTM will also be able to realize at least a return of 200% as soon as the project goes live.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already exceeded capital of over $14.75 million and has over 15550 current investors. While XRP fights its way through regulatory woes and Solana fights to achieve some momentum, MUTM gears up to explode.

XRP Market Update

XRP is trading at around $2.95 with some intraday volatility between about $2.83 and about $2.98. The token has come back into a support region at around $2.90 as investors balance macro sentiment and upcoming regulatory releases. Big holders have offloaded big volumes over the last few days, and technicals point to risk-off with potential downside in the balance if important levels hold. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also in the limelight as altcoin investors monitor the market.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Stage 6 Presale Now Active

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale Stage 6. MUTM tokens cost $0.035, a 16.17% rise from the previous phase.

Another 14% price increase will bring it to $0.04 in phase 7. Presale has been great so far with over 15550 token owners and over $14.75 million raised already, a clear sign of good and growing interest in the project.

DeFi Lending with an Extremely Advanced Dual-Model Architecture

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a P2C and P2P lending protocol with which customers are able to achieve massive returns with complete control of capital. It’s an end-to-end DeFi platform created to custom specifications for unique customers and safer, simpler, and more versatile than legacy lending products

US Dollar–Pegged Stablecoin

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum network. The project is also audited and approved by CertiK. With a commitment to integrity and transparency in code base by investors, the audit ensures that the project will truly provide a safe DeFi protocol.

The project has also initiated a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program in association with CertiK. Four categories of vulnerabilities are to be rewarded as critical, major, minor and low.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Launched

Mutuum Finance has kicked off a $100,000 giveaway to build its community. 10 investors stand a chance of winning $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. The giveaway, besides bringing in new investors, demonstrates the project’s commitment to doing more in building a long-term community.

Mutuum Finance Achieves 95.0 Trust Score on CertiK Audit

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been secured with a 95.0/100 trust rating by CertiK smart contract audit. The platform is offering a safer platform for DeFi transaction. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is connecting new lending capacity with the resilience of an ecosystem, and a vision for a DeFi future.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised more than $14.75M from 15,550+ investors in strong momentum as SOL hovers around $200. Phase 6 tokens with a value of $0.035 will rise by 14.29% to $0.04 in Phase 7, with early supporters earning potential gains of 200%+. A $100K giveaway, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and a 95/100 trust score present MUTM as a secure, next-gen DeFi platform. Join the presale today and claim your MUTM tokens early.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance