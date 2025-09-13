The post Top Altcoins to Buy as Solana Price Nears All-Time High appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market is heating up as Solana (SOL) approaches its previous all-time high of $265. With Bitcoin dominance breaking down for the first time in three years and the Altcoin Season Index surging to 78, analysts say the rotation into altcoins has officially begun.

According to Michaël van de Poppe (Poppe):

The timing aligns with the Altcoin Season Index crossing 78, confirming that altseason has begun. Analyst BitBull adds:

Solana Price Nears ATH

Solana is trading near $241, only 10% away from its ATH. Market analyst Virtual Bacon expects strong resistance at $260–$270:

While Solana remains a top performer, the real opportunity lies in the next wave of large-cap altcoins that are poised to follow.

Top Altcoins to Buy Right Now

Analysts stress that large-cap alts always lead altseason before smaller caps follow. Virtual Bacon explains:

As Solana nears resistance, rotation into other large-cap alts is the key play. Here are the top coins to watch:

1. Avalanche (AVAX)

Often dubbed a Solana competitor, AVAX historically rallies shortly after Solana. It just broke key resistance at $26 and is targeting $55 by year-end.

2. Sui (SUI)

Built with similar tech and investor backing as Solana, Sui is gaining traction. Analysts see it as one of the strongest catch-up plays during this rotation.

3. Aptos (APT)

From the same Facebook Libra team, Aptos is quietly advancing in tokenization and RWAs. With easy bridging from Solana and Sui ecosystems, Aptos could surprise as the next mover.

4. Chainlink (LINK)

With its leading role in RWA tokenization, LINK has strong upside potential. Virtual Bacon expects a run toward its previous ATH near $51.

5. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Meme coins are back in play, and DOGE has lagged behind. Its current valuation against Bitcoin suggests plenty of upside as liquidity rotates into memes.

6. Cardano (ADA)

Still undervalued compared to other majors, ADA remains a high-potential laggard. Historical cycles suggest it will eventually catch up once liquidity spreads.