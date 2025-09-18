Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/18 12:09
Union
U$0.014467+3.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000043+1.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00605+4.49%
Altcoin season

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead.

SEC Approval Opens ETF Path

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). At the same time, the SEC cleared generic listing standards for ETFs across major exchanges, including NASDAQ, NYSE, and CBOE.

This means digital asset ETFs that meet the requirements can now move forward without the long delays seen in past filings. Approvals that once took months could now take weeks.

Altcoins That Qualify

According to analyst Dan, twelve cryptocurrencies currently meet the SEC’s threshold, as they have six months of futures trading on CFTC-regulated markets. They are:

  • Bitcoin (BTC)
  • Ethereum (ETH)
  • Dogecoin (DOGE)
  • Litecoin (LTC)
  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
  • Chainlink (LINK)
  • Stellar (XLM)
  • Avalanche (AVAX)
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB)
  • Polkadot (DOT)
  • Solana (SOL)
  • Cardano (ADA)

Cardano only recently cleared the six-month mark, placing it at the edge of eligibility.

What It Means for Altcoins

The total market cap for altcoins, excluding Bitcoin, is showing signs of a breakout after more than a year of consolidation. Ethereum remains important. If it can hold above resistance near $4,700, it could signal strength for the wider market.

However, when Ethereum ETFs launched in July 2024, the price did not climb straight away. Instead, the market went through a period of volatility. A similar pattern could play out again.

Conclusion

ETF approvals are a strong signal for institutional adoption, but prices may not move in a straight line. The current cycle has been steady, with false breakouts followed by pullbacks. Investors will need to track weekly closes and Bitcoin’s dominance to understand where the market stands.

As ETF season approaches, the focus will likely remain on Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, and Chainlink. These coins, along with others on the approved list, are now positioned at the front of this new phase in crypto markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC greenlights GDLC, the first U.S.-listed multi-asset crypto ETF, offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA.
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Solana
SOL$247.23+0.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,148.34+0.25%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 17:55
Share
Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.014+1,300.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03985-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+0.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.48098-10.20%
Threshold
T$0.01726-0.34%
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP