Top Altcoins to Buy Under $1 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE and Cardano Make Whale Accumulation List

Whale investors are increasingly turning their attention to sub-$1 altcoins, stacking positions in tokens that combine affordability with strong narratives. The latest accumulation wave has seen MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE, and Cardano dominate buy lists, each offering distinct catalysts for growth heading into 2025. With demand accelerating, analysts say these assets could be poised for breakout […]
