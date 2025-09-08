The post Top Altcoins to Watch for the Next 3 Weeks as Bitcoin Price Holds $110K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin is holding strong around $110,000, showing resilience after recent volatility. At the center of discussions is Michael Saylor’s bold prediction that Bitcoin could reach $13 million per coin by 2045. While the figure sounds extreme, many note that previous milestones like $10,000 or even $100,000 once seemed impossible until they became reality.

Saylor believes Bitcoin’s network effect will continue to drive adoption and price growth, creating a cycle where higher demand leads to higher prices, and vice versa.

Bitcoin’s Fair Value and Market Outlook

According to Dr. Jeff Ross, a macro strategist, Bitcoin is actually undervalued today. He estimates its fair value above $140,000 based on global liquidity. He argues that broader economic uncertainty has delayed growth, but once conditions improve, Bitcoin could climb rapidly.

Meanwhile, Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, believes this market cycle may stretch into 2026, with Bitcoin potentially hitting $250,000 before cooling down.

Supply and Demand Dynamics

The case for Bitcoin remains tied to its limited supply. With ETFs, sovereign funds, and institutions buying aggressively, analysts warn there isn’t enough Bitcoin to meet demand. However, they caution that market peaks often come when hype is at its highest, making timing critical for investors.

Ethereum Price Outlook and Altcoin Momentum

While Bitcoin dominates headlines, Ethereum is quietly strengthening its Wall Street presence. With exchange balances at a nine-year low and no downtime in over a decade, some analysts expect a supply squeeze that could push Ethereum well beyond $10,000.

Other altcoins are also gaining attention:

Solana continues to show strong developer activity.



XRP is drawing interest due to regulatory clarity.



Chainlink is expanding its role in real-world data and tokenization.



Institutions are diversifying beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving altcoins a growing spotlight in the next phase of the market.