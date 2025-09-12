Top Analyst Expecting a Strong Shiba Inu Bounce to Finally Break This Stubborn Resistance

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/09/12 17:03
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,00000000058+0,69%

Top Analyst Expecting a Strong Shiba Inu Bounce to Finally Break This Stubborn Resistance

Shiba Inu could finally break the stubborn resistance at the 200-day exponential moving average, setting it up for a rally to higher prices. Analyst SwallowAcademy shared this view in a recent TradingView analysis, banking on Shiba Inu to continue its recent price resurgence.

