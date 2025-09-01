Top Analyst Predicts That This Crypto Could Match Bitcoin’s 2010-2025 Rise

rocket46533-1 image 4 69

Can a new crypto today repeat Bitcoin’s incredible journey? Starting near zero in 2010, Bitcoin’s climb shocked the world and shaped the crypto market we know. Now analysts see a new project that could trace that path even faster, raising big questions for those searching the next big winner.

That project is Pepeto (PEPETO): an Ethereum memecoin presale that mixes culture with working tools. It runs a zero-fee exchange and already has a fast-growing base. Some call it the best crypto to buy now, with the potential to move like Bitcoin once did. But first, let’s remember how Bitcoin went from $0,0025 to six figures and became a legend.

Bitcoin’s Rise From $0,0025 to Over $100,000

Back in 2009, nobody could predict where Bitcoin would go. It launched on January 3 2009, and in 2010 the famous pizza trade priced it near $0.0025, while early exchange quotes sat at fractions of a penny. By 2011, Bitcoin finally reached $1, a milestone that gave it real weight.

The first Bitcoin halving in 2012 slowed new supply and helped the price move toward $1,000 by 2013. The second halving in 2016 did the same, opening the door for the 2017 run close to $20,000. Another halving in the early 2020s cut supply again, just as institutions started to take it seriously.

Bitcoin’s value later pushed past $1 trillion in market cap as big companies explored or added it to their balance sheets. With a capped supply of 21 million coins and halving events keeping scarcity in focus, Bitcoin set a record high of $69,000 in 2021. Today it trades above $100,000, a number that anchors nearly every Bitcoin price prediction.

Why Pepeto Could Match Bitcoin’s 2010-2025 Rise

The early signs feel familiar when you look at Pepeto. Like Bitcoin in its first years, Pepeto is still fresh, but the key parts are ready. Its presale price is $0.000000150 on Ethereum mainnet, over $6.5M has been raised, and its community already counts more than 100k followers. No wonder talk of the “next Shiba Inu” or even the “next Bitcoin” feels more real than hype.

Unlike many short-lived presales, Pepeto mixes community culture with working products. Its token will fuel every trade on PepetoSwap, building direct demand from the start. With a fair and open setup, it is more than a passing trend. Next, let’s see how its tokenomics prove this is the best memecoin to watch.

Pepeto Tokenomics and Real Utility Make It Stand Out

Pepeto’s tokenomics were designed with precision. The supply is 420 trillion tokens, split into 30% Presale, 30% Staking, 20% Marketing, 12.5% Liquidity, and 7.5% Development. This setup creates space for listings, rewards long-term holders, and supports growth. It is a structure meant to keep stability from day one.

The big feature is real utility. PepetoSwap is a zero-fee exchange, where every trade uses the Pepeto token. That creates lasting demand instead of hype. Already, over 850 projects have applied to list on the swap, showing clear signs of future activity. With two audits from SolidProof and Coinsult, plus staking at 235% APY, missing this crypto presale could mean missing the next millionaire coin.

Community and Marketing Push Pepeto Forward

The soul of any memecoin is its community, and Pepeto has built a loud one. Through constant content, partnerships, and live events, the project keeps energy alive. Its base already passed 100k followers, showing reach and loyalty.

With exchange listings in view and consistent campaigns running, Pepeto is stacking the odds to lead among Ethereum memecoin projects. Its mix of hype and delivery is why more people are calling it the best crypto presale to buy right now.

Could Pepeto Repeat Bitcoin’s Growth Story?

Bitcoin took about 15 years to grow into a global force. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu later showed that fast, wild gains can happen in just months. Pepeto now sits at the point where those stories began. With a zero-fee exchange, strong token design, and real demand, it gives early backers a chance to ride the next big wave.

Analysts put a Pepeto price prediction at $0.0000075 by 2025, which is about 5,000% higher than today’s $0.000000150 presale price. With further listings and swap activity, 2026 or 2030 could push those numbers even further. For those looking for the next Bitcoin-like run, Pepeto feels like the chance that comes once in a cycle.

For more information about PEPETO:

Website: https://pepeto.io 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/ 

Twitter/X:  https://x.com/Pepetocoin 

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true  

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

The post Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made remarkable statements about Uniswap (UNI) and the Bitcoin (BTC) market in his latest assessment. As short-term investors accumulate Uniswap, the share of the top 100 UNI addresses is declining, according to Wedson. This suggests that Uniswap is moving towards a more decentralized structure by 2025. Wedson also highlighted an important point for data enthusiasts: UNI's Metcalfe Ratio is on the rise again. This ratio measures the value of a network by comparing its market capitalization to the square of its active addresses. According to Metcalfe's Law, a network's value grows proportionally to the square of its user base. A low Metcalfe Ratio may indicate that the price is lagging behind as the network grows, potentially indicating a potential appreciation. High Metcalfe Ratio: May indicate that the price has exceeded user growth, meaning there is a risk of overvaluation. Wedson pointed out some negative indicators on the Bitcoin side: BTC has lost its trendline in the Russell 2000 index. Given the historically strong correlation, this could be interpreted as a potential bearish signal in the market. The Sharpe Ratio is below 2024 levels, indicating a weakening risk-return ratio and smaller price fluctuations. BTC has yet to break through historic highs in some fiat pairs such as BTC/EUR and BTC/RUB.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,671.26+0.07%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013406-11.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141-1.72%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 05:38
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284+1.90%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002771-2.49%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006866-2.16%
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

TLDR PayPal, Tesla, and El Salvador support Bitcoin, boosting its role as a usable financial asset. MicroStrategy and Square hold billions in Bitcoin, signaling long-term institutional confidence. SegWit and Lightning Network upgrades improve Bitcoin's speed and lower transaction costs. Many miners now use renewable energy, addressing concerns about Bitcoin's environmental impact. Despite harsh criticism, regulatory
ELYSIA
EL$0.004408-0.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00788--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782+0.72%
Coincentral2025/09/01 05:38
