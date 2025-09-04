Top Analysts Say This DeFi Altcoin Offers Bigger Wealth Potential Than Top Meme Coin Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is fast becoming the new go-to in the market of decentralized finance (DeFi). According to top experts, its potential for wealth-building might be stronger than that of meme-coin giant Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mutuum Finance’s presale is live right now at stage 6 with tokens at $0.035. The project has already recorded more than $15.31 million in raise and acquired more than 16,000 token holders. As the cryptocurrency market continues to migrate towards more utility-driven ecosystems, Mutuum Finance wins. While Shiba Inu sits in the cultural and speculative highlight reel, Mutuum Finance’s lending and liquidity protocols are gaining the attention of both seasoned investors and institutional buyers.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading around $0.00001237. Analysts estimate that by the start of October 2025, SHIB would appreciate around 5%, possibly to around $0.00001298. Estimations on a monthly basis suggest a broader range of $0.00001207 to $0.00001587, taking probable upside to 28% in the month into account. Overall, SHIB’s future is muted and range-bound, subject to the overall market dynamics and ecosystem expansion, as investor interest gradually focuses on emerging DeFi platforms such as Mutuum Finance.
Mutuum Finance has already made waves in the DeFi arena by securing more than 16,000 investors and raising more than $15.31 million in presale. The project is also conducting a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for improving security on the platform and further stimulating community engagement, with rewards divided into four levels of risk: critical, major, minor and low.
When money is abundant, the rates are kept low in MUTM to keep borrowing cheap; however, when money is scarce, the rates are raised, in an effort to make borrowing less attractive and therefore more desirable to borrowers to repay borrowings or to place deposits.
Stable rates, as a rule, are higher than variable rates but do not fluctuate unless there is a significant level of volatility in the market.
Ten lucky investors get to walk away with $10k each as part of an ongoing $100,000 giveaway. This makes it more exciting for existing investors and new investors to join the platform.
Mutuum Finance’s lending model is built with 2 characteristics in focus, flexibility and efficiency. A Peer-to-Contract model utilizes smart contracts to facilitate automated lending with zero human intervention. Market dynamics are used for deducting facts while keeping the rate structure the same. The Peer-to-Peer model lets lenders and borrowers get connected directly without middlemen, making it suitable for meme coins. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also gaining momentum, with analysts highlighting its greater wealth potential compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB). Stage 6 of presale is live at $0.035, and a raised figure of over $15.31 million is already accompanied by 16,000+ token holders on board.
Early adopters can gain substantial upside as demand accelerates ahead of the next price increase. While SHIB’s short-term potential realizes a 5%–28% potential gain, Mutuum Finance offers a use-case-driven solution in its dual lending architecture, $50,000 CertiK bug bounty, and $100,000 community giveaway. With the market shifting in direction of projects with real-world DeFi applications, now is the right moment to invest in MUTM tokens before the next presale phase that will drive the price even higher.
