Top catalysts for S&P 500 (VOO), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), Dow Jones (DIA) next week

By: Coinstats
2025/08/31 02:29
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.35-0.08%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015066-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10323+2.63%
Movement
MOVE$0.1232+0.65%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.152+3.78%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wall Street

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices and their ETFs moved sideways last week as investors focused on monetary policy and Nvidia earnings. The S&P 500 Index pulled back to $6,460 from the year-to-date high of $6,500.

Similarly, the Dow Jones Index was trading at $45,545, while the Nasdaq 100 fell from $23,965 to a low of $23,415. This article looks at the top catalysts for the indices and the ETFs like VOO, DIA, and QQQ.

US nonfarm payrolls data

The most important catalyst for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices is the upcoming US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data scheduled on Friday.

This is an important report that will provide more color on the health of the American economy and will help to determine what the Federal Reserve will do in the next meeting. 

In a recent statement at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, hinted that the bank will cut interest rates in September, citing the deteriorating labor market. 

The last report showed that the economy created just 73,000 jobs in July, much lower than what analysts were expecting. This figure will likely be downgraded further based on what happened recently. Traders will want to see the revision. 

The indices and their ETFs will also react to the unemployment rate. Data shows that analyts anticipate that the jobless rate rose to 4.3% in August as the economy created 78k jobs.

A weak jobs report will confirm that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September, which most analysts already expect. The stock market tends to do well when the Fed is cutting interest rates.

Donld Trump tariffs in limbo

The other major catalyst for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 is the latest appeal decision on Donald Trump’s tariffs. In a ruling, a bench found that most of Trump’s tariffs are illegal, a move that the stock market would welcome. 

However, the court allowed the tariffs to remain, and the Trump administration appealed. Most analysts believe that the case will go all the way to the Supreme Court, which may side with the administration. 

Corporate earnings

The other minor catalysts for the indices and their ETFs will be corporate earnings. Just a handful of companies will publish their earnings, including names like Carnival, McCormick, Nike, Constellation Brands, and Lamb Weston.

The recent earnings season was highly successful. A report by FactSet shows that 98% of all companies in the S&P 500 Index have published their earnings. Of these 81% of them published an earnings beat, while the earnings growth was 11.9%. This was the third straight quarter of double-digit growth.

Top economic data

Another minor catalyst for the US stock market will be macro data from the United States and other countries. The top data to watch will be the final manufacturing and services PMI, JOLTs job vacancies, and ADP private sector data. 

While important, their impact on the stock market will be muted since all eyes will be on the nonfarm payroll (NFP) data.

The post Top catalysts for S&P 500 (VOO), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), Dow Jones (DIA) next week appeared first on Invezz

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

The post Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever watched a coin sprint while you were still “deciding”? That hurts. The biggest wins usually go to people who act early on clear ideas. Here’s a simple, no-jargon take: BlockchainFX (BFX) gives everyday investors an easy way to play the whole market, not just one lane—and it pays holders daily from platform activity. That’s why many analysts prefer BFX over Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) right now. BFX, Simplified: One App for Every Market Think of BlockchainFX (BFX) as a single doorway to 500+ assets, crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, and more, so you aren’t bouncing between exchanges, bridges, and wallets. It’s built for quick rotations: jump from BTC to a meme coin to oil or an ETF without leaving the platform.  Holders can earn daily rewards because up to 70% of trading fees are shared back in BFX + USDT, meaning the busier the app gets, the more stakers can earn. The presale is $0.021 with a $0.05 launch target, giving early buyers a clear entry before listings. Big picture, crypto is still a tiny slice of global trading; BlockchainFX is designed to capture more of that flow in one place, and share it back with users. Bitcoin Hyper, in Brief: A Focused Bitcoin L2 Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) aims to make Bitcoin faster and cheaper for everyday use, payments, meme coins, and dApps, by running a high-speed environment that settles back to Bitcoin. The project brands itself as “the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2,” with a live presale currently showing 1 HYPER = $0.0337. It’s a clear, single-lane bet on the Bitcoin L2 narrative.  By contrast, BFX is a multi-lane approach, built to capture many types of market action at once and pay holders from platform-wide activity, not just one network. Why Analysts Give BFX the Edge Bigger playing field. BFX…
Threshold
T$0.01621+1.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,551.24+0.21%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30459-0.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:24
Share
CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

The post CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency sector, with its continuous activity, demands tools that are as dynamic and fast-paced as the market itself. CryptoAppsy emerges as a pivotal application, designed for both iOS and Android, that offers essential data quickly, bypassing the often tedious setup of accounts. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptoappsy-enhances-your-crypto-experience
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018415-4.27%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010641-1.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:27
Share
Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000284+0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018415-4.27%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57-0.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Michael Saylor Unveils Bitcoin Space Station to Escape Fiat Collapse

Bitcoin and Gold Both Bleed Funds – Is a Market Meltdown Coming in September?