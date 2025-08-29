Top coins face rival memecoin offering massive growth potential

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/29 02:51
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As DOGE, SHIB, PEPE cool, Little Pepe raises $22.3m in presale, with analysts eyeing massive upside.

Summary
  • While memecoins cool, Little Pepe surges past $22.5m presale with strong investor demand.
  • LILPEPE races toward $0.03 listing, offering huge upside as rivals struggle in the pullback.
  • Backed by Certik audit & Layer 2 utility, it stands out as the memecoin to watch in 2025.

The ongoing crypto market pullback hasn’t spared the meme sector. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is wrestling with bearish patterns, while Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) also show signs of cooling demand. 

This struggle paints a cautious outlook for holders of the biggest memecoins. In the middle of this market fatigue, a surprising contender is rising. 

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has stormed past $22.3 million in presale funding, capturing investors’ attention as analysts call it a “10,937% potential opportunity” in 2025. For many, the momentum behind LILPEPE looks like the strongest alternative to the faltering giants of the meme coin space.

Little Pepe presale frenzy: The memecoin that refuses to slow down

Unlike its rivals struggling on the charts, Little Pepe has maintained powerful momentum in presale. The project has raised over $22.5 million across 11 stages, with each stage selling out faster than expected. 

Now in Stage 12 at $0.0021 per token, LILPEPE is racing toward its final listing price of $0.03, giving early buyers the potential for massive gains. One of its key attractions is utility. 

Beyond hype, the project is building a Layer 2 ecosystem, integrating features like sniper-bot resistance, zero trading tax, and a Pepe Launchpad to incubate other memecoins. These innovations position Little Pepe as more than just another internet joke aiming for long-term relevance. 

The project has also undergone a Certik audit, giving investors added trust that the contract and presale are secure. These factors explain why analysts tag Little Pepe as the memecoin with the highest near-term upside.

Little Pepe eyes 10,937% ROI: Why SHIB, DOGE, and PEPE could play catch-up

As SHIB, DOGE, and PEPE fight to hold ground, analysts say LILPEPE is primed to run ahead. If momentum continues, projections show a possible 10,937% ROI from presale to post-launch peaks. Here’s why:

  • Discounted Presale Entry: Current buyers are getting LILPEPE at 93% below its listing price.
  • Layer 2 Advantage: Scalability and faster transactions compared to older meme coins.
  • Zero Tax Trading: A trader-friendly setup that boosts volume and adoption.
  • CEX Listings Ahead: Confirmed plans to debut on multiple exchanges in 2025.
  • Community Growth: The rapid presale momentum and massive participation in the ongoing $777k giveaway show a strong investor appetite.

Put simply: While the Shiba Inu price prediction warns of declines and DOGE and PEPE remain trapped, Little Pepe is accelerating into a new growth phase. LILPEPE represents the memecoin with real 100x potential for traders searching beyond the tired giants, while its rivals may only be struggling to catch up. Those who have been waiting for the next big meme wave, Little Pepe is leading it. Secure a slot now.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin's early dominance to Shiba Inu's community-driven surge and Pepe's explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
