Top Crypto and Blockchain Events to Unveil This Week

The worldwide crypto and blockchain community is getting ready for the key events to take place over this week. In this respect, the top crypto events to occur between the 1st and 7th of September 2025 include “Taipei Blockchain Week 205,” “ETHWarsaw 2025,” and “Bitcoin Indonesia Conference.” These conferences focus on bringing together the top industry experts, enthusiasts, investors, and developers to delve deeper into decentralized innovation. Keeping this in view, each of these events promises an unparalleled merger of insights, practical strategies, and cultural exchanges to drive blockchain advancement.

Taipei Blockchain Week 2025

The respective crypto conference is set to take place between the 4th and 6th of September in Taiwan’s Taipei City. The event is devoted to highlighting the role of the country in the worldwide blockchain development. Its theme “Onboard” will reportedly be unfolded across 5 warehouse venues. They will feature 3 phases, 60+ partners and sponsors, as well as 200+ speakers. All of the participants will focus on the new ways to accelerate Web3 innovation and adoption. The notable speakers to participate in the event include BiGo’s Abel Seow, Anndy.com’s Anndy Lian, and Pudgy Penguins’ Cheryl Law, among others.

ETHWarsaw 2025

ETHWarsaw is the 2nd prominent crypto event to occur during this week. The 4-day-long event will start on the 4th of this month in Poland’s capital city Warsaw. The main purpose of this event is to drive crypto and blockchain adoption. In this respect, it will cover a shift from the paternalistic mechanisms to autonomous solutions and personal freedom. The participants will contribute to the establishment of relatively decentralized and reliable social systems.

Particularly, it pays substantial attention to increasing the role of Ethereum in the broader DeFi landscape via advancing sustainability, identity, and governance. The top speakers of this event include Centrifuge’s Mariia Yatsenko, cherry builders’ Deca, and Matter Labs’ Andrii among others.

Bitcoin Indonesia Conference 2025

Bitcoin Indonesia Conference 2025 is set to occur in the Indonesian province of Bali starting from the 5th of this month. The event intends to explore the grassroots adoption, real-world use, and education concerning Bitcoin in the region. The users can expect cultural exchanges, hands-on sessions, workshops, and talks to bolster Bitcoin ecosystems in the vicinity. The noteworthy speakers to take part in this conference include Amity Age’s Dusan Matuska, Bitcoin Chiang Mai’s Jimmy Kostro, and Fedi’s Obi Nwosu among others.

Note: The data has been taken from Crypto Events Global.