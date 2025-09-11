Ownership isn’t just about price. It’s about who holds the future. SEI is catching eyes with a stable user base and a price target hovering near $0.28. Cronos is making news with coin burns and high-profile acquisitions aimed at reinforcing long-term value.

Both offer cases worth watching, but neither shows the structural reach BlockDAG (BDAG) is building. With over 312,000 holders and nearly $404 million raised, BlockDAG is setting a new bar for distribution.

This isn’t a headline-driven coin. It’s a network taking shape through real participation. For those searching for the top crypto coins in 2025, ownership spread may be the clearest signal yet.

312K Holders & Counting: Why Distribution Drives BlockDAG's Strength

In crypto, price spikes often steal the spotlight. However, real staying power lies in distribution: who holds the coin and how many hands it passes through. BlockDAG has quietly become a model for this. With that in mind, over 312,000 holders are holding BDAG, which shows the kind of spread that most cryptos can only hope for post-launch. This isn’t a presale dominated by whales or insiders. Rather, it’s a grassroots structure built on fairness, access, and shared upside.

Consequently, that wide distribution base means BlockDAG is set up for resilience. No single holder or group can move markets or shake confidence. This kind of decentralization is what makes blockchains work long term. Furthermore, it invites broader governance, protects against manipulation, and ensures that early participation leads to real network involvement, not just speculative holding.

On top of that, on the numbers front, the strength is just as clear. Over 26.1 billion coins sold, with fundraising nearing $404 million. The presale is currently in batch 30, priced at $0.03, yet buyers can still lock in at $0.0013 until October 1st. An ROI of 2900% has been delivered to buyers from batch 1, and this is before the coin even hits major exchanges.

Therefore, for those scanning the market for the top crypto coins in 2025, BlockDAG’s distributed ownership is more than a stat. It is the signal. Distribution is not a side effect. It is the foundation. And BlockDAG has already built it.

SEI’s Price Target Signals a Case for Broad-Based Distribution

SEI is trading at $0.148 with analysts setting a price target ranging between $0.22 and $0.28 over the next quarter. Still, price alone doesn’t explain why SEI is still in the conversation. Its strength lies in network participation and decentralized ownership.

Specifically, with thousands of active wallets engaging in staking, governance, and micro-transactions, SEI avoids the trap of over-concentration. Distribution isn’t just a byproduct of success. It is the design principle that supports SEI’s modular architecture and scalable throughput.

Moreover, liquidity is spread across multiple platforms, not trapped in a handful of exchanges or dominated by a few large holders. That kind of structure is what keeps SEI resistant to flash crashes and synthetic volume. Projects with lopsided coin allocations often struggle with credibility. In contrast, SEI avoids that by embedding fairness from the outset. Its community-first allocation continues to back its long-term price target strength with measurable user trust.

Cronos News Reflects the Power of Distribution

Cronos is commanding attention today thanks to a major update that underscores how broad participation fuels real strength. Specifically, Crypto.com executed a $150 million coin burn, removing a significant portion of CRO from circulation in three batches of $50 million each. This deliberate reduction aims to relieve sell pressure and reinforce value, yet only makes sense when a wide base of coin holders remains active and engaged.

At the same time, Trump Media Group closed a deal to acquire 684.4 million CRO coins, representing around 2 percent of the circulating supply, to integrate into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms. The coins will be held with Crypto.com custody and staked for additional yield.

Why Ownership Patterns Could Define the Next Crypto Winners

True strength in crypto often shows up before the charts catch up. SEI is leaning on active governance and modular design to support its price target. Cronos is turning to high-visibility moves like coin burns and strategic deals to reinforce its market position.

But BlockDAG is doing something more fundamental, building through distribution. With over 312,000 holders, billions of coins sold, and a price locked at $0.0013 until October 1, it is creating room for shared growth, not just short-term gains. For those evaluating the top crypto coins in 2025, looking at who holds the coin may matter just as much as what it does.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.