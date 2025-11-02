ExchangeDEX+
Top Crypto Coins of Q4 2025: LivLive ($LIVE), Kaspa (KAS), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Make Major Moves

By: Coindoo
2025/11/02 02:35
Top crypto coins are making waves again as Q4 2025 takes off with energy and fresh market moves. From wearable tech to community-driven collectibles, November 2025 has turned into a proving ground for innovation. Among the projects catching serious attention, LivLive ($LIVE) stands out for turning daily life into digital rewards through blockchain.

LivLive ($LIVE) is giving meaning to real-world participation in crypto. At the same time, Kaspa (KAS) and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) are generating major interest through strong volume spikes and loyal communities. Together, these names represent how top crypto coins in 2025 blend fun, purpose, and value better than ever before.

LivLive ($LIVE): The Project Redefining Utility Among Top Crypto Coins

LivLive ($LIVE) introduces a real-world earning model that transforms walking, shopping, or attending events into valuable $LIVE tokens. It’s a gamified system where action creates income. Through its wearable-powered AR tech and blockchain integration, it sets a fresh benchmark for top crypto coins built on proof-of-action instead of speculation.

The project’s utility extends far beyond typical crypto presales. LivLive ($LIVE) rewards people for movement, reviews, and engagement while connecting businesses through its LiveRep system for verified feedback and loyalty tools. With fair tokenomics, a $2.5 million Treasure Vault, and community-first mechanics, it ranks among the most future-ready top crypto coins in 2025.

Bonus Code: Halloween Bonus Code SPOOKY40 – Claim 40% Extra Tokens Before November 3

November 2025 isn’t just about candy; it’s about crypto rewards too. LivLive ($LIVE) is offering an exclusive Halloween bonus where participants can use SPOOKY40 to claim 40% extra $LIVE tokens. The code expires on November 3 at 6 PM UTC, so those who act early lock in maximum gains.

This seasonal boost amplifies every purchase and gives early participants even greater access to the top crypto coins advantage. Combine that with referral bonuses, mining perks, and real-world rewards, and LivLive ($LIVE) becomes one of the hottest community-powered projects in November 2025.

LivLive ($LIVE) Presale Figures and ROI Scenario

LivLive ($LIVE) began strong with Stage 1 priced at $0.02, raising over $2 million USD and gathering more than 170 holders. The Stage 2 price is $0.04, while the launch price targets $0.25. These rising figures show consistent demand and community confidence among the top crypto coins.

A $5,000 entry at Stage 1 could grow significantly by the time LivLive ($LIVE) reaches its launch valuation. With access to the $2.5 million Treasure Vault, 50% guaranteed Mining Power, and Refer & Earn rewards, the presale structure ensures long-term growth potential. Only 5% of supply goes to the team while 65% is community-controlled, reinforcing why LivLive ($LIVE) deserves its place among the top crypto coins this year.

Buy LivLive ($LIVE) now before the next price jump. Use the Halloween code SPOOKY40 to earn 40% bonus tokens and secure your position in one of 2025’s most promising top crypto coins.

Kaspa (KAS) Price News

Kaspa (KAS) continues to show strong on-chain activity with a current price of $0.05485. Its market cap is $1.47 billion and fully diluted valuation $1.57 billion. The 24-hour volume reached $51.88 million, rising +23.99%, showing that interest in Kaspa remains high in November 2025.

With a total supply of 26.868 billion KAS and nearly full circulation, Kaspa shows steady participation and liquidity strength. It holds a #55 ranking, 3.54% volume-to-market cap ratio, and 98% profile score. Despite an 8.65% dip in market cap, its +29431.7% all-time performance cements its status as a long-term player. Kaspa’s continued relevance keeps it within reach of crypto enthusiasts tracking the latest price news.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price News

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) adds nostalgia and NFT energy to Q4 2025 with a current price of $0.01959. Its market cap stands at $1.23 billion, FDV $1.74 billion, and 24-hour volume $337.93 million (+48.55%). These metrics highlight strong community engagement and sustained demand even amid broader market fluctuations.

With 88.88 billion PENGU total supply and 62.86 billion circulating, the ecosystem remains active. Holding #53 ranking, 27.38% volume-to-market cap ratio, and 83% profile score, Pudgy Penguins shows steady user trust. Although its market cap dropped 7.99%, its momentum in NFT communities and collector markets keeps its spotlight bright in November 2025 price news coverage.

Conclusion: Is LivLive ($LIVE) the Future of Top Crypto Coins in Q4 2025?

Among the top crypto coins, LivLive ($LIVE) emerges as the project with real-world impact. It blends movement tracking, AR engagement, and blockchain rewards into a system that turns daily actions into income. The ongoing LivLive presale, Halloween bonus SPOOKY40, and community-driven tokenomics prove why it’s seen as a game-changer for Q4 2025.

For those seeking sustainable projects that balance innovation and value, LivLive ($LIVE) delivers on both fronts. Join the LivLive presale today, use the SPOOKY40 code before November 3, and secure your place among the top crypto coins shaping the future of digital earnings and real-world utility.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: www.livlive.com

X: https://x.com/livliveapp 

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/livliveapp 

