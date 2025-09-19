Shiba Inu made millionaires, but BFX could be next — with $7.61M raised, 9,995+ investors, 117% launch upside, staking rewards, and Visa card utility driving 2025 hype.Shiba Inu made millionaires, but BFX could be next — with $7.61M raised, 9,995+ investors, 117% launch upside, staking rewards, and Visa card utility driving 2025 hype.

Top Crypto Coins: Shiba Inu Made Millionaires and 9,995 Investors Believe BFX Could Do the Same

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 02:02
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.05-3.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000061-1.13%
Shiba Inu Main2

If you’ve been in crypto for a few years, you’ve heard the stories. Early investors who put just a few hundred dollars into the Shiba Inu presale walked away with life-changing wealth. Meanwhile, millions of others watched from the sidelines, regretting they didn’t act fast enough. That missed chance has become a legendary reminder in the crypto space: timing is everything.

BFX6246246

Fast forward to today ,  and while Shiba Inu remains a recognizable name, the glory days are behind it. Traders are now looking for the top crypto coins right now, the next token that could combine explosive growth with genuine utility. This is where a new contender, $BFX (BlockchainFX), is quietly emerging as one of the top trending crypto projects and possibly the top crypto to buy in 2025.

Shiba Inu: The Meme That Made Millionaires

Shiba Inu exploded into mainstream crypto headlines as the “Dogecoin killer.” With its meme-driven branding and loyal community, it quickly became one of the most talked-about tokens. Its features included:

  • Meme-based popularity: Riding the wave of Dogecoin’s success, Shiba Inu capitalized on internet culture.
  • ShibaSwap: A decentralized exchange allowing users to stake and swap tokens.
  • Massive supply: Trillions of tokens in circulation, enabling investors to hold millions or billions cheaply.
  • Community strength: Social media hype was its biggest driver.

Yet, for every investor who made millions, thousands joined too late and faced disappointment. The regret of missing the presale still lingers in the crypto community. Unlike utility-driven projects, Shiba Inu’s value relied heavily on hype. That’s why many traders now want more than just memes; they’re seeking top crypto coins with real-world use cases. And this is where $BFX enters the picture as a silent disruptor among the top crypto coins right now.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): Redefining Trading and Rewards

Unlike meme-based tokens, BFX is built on real-world utility. It’s the first crypto-native super app where you can trade 500+ assets ,  including crypto, stocks, forex, commodities, bonds, futures, and ETFs ,  all under one roof. Let’s break down two of its most appealing features.

Earn While You Trade

BFX redistributes up to 70% of trading fees back to the community in the form of USDT and BFX tokens. That means whether you’re a casual investor or a full-time trader, you’re constantly earning rewards. This hands-off income model makes BFX one of the top trending crypto tokens with actual financial incentives, not just hype.

All-in-One Super App + Visa Card

Fragmentation is a trader’s biggest frustration ,  managing multiple apps, paying endless fees, and missing out on opportunities. BFX solves this by unifying everything into one seamless platform. On top of that, the upcoming BFX Visa Card will allow holders to spend their rewards and tokens anywhere Visa is accepted. This is exactly why analysts rank it among the top crypto coins right now and the top crypto to buy in 2025 ,  because it blends crypto with everyday utility.

BFX Presale Numbers & Investment Scenario

  • Raised: $7.61M (95.22% of softcap)
  • Participants: 9,995+
  • Presale Price: $0.024
  • Launch Price: $0.05
  • Bonus Code Promo: Investors get 30% more BFX tokens with BLOCK30 ,  limited time.

Investment Scenario: $4,000 at Presale

  • Base Tokens: $4,000 ÷ $0.024 ≈ 166,666 BFX tokens
  • With BLOCK30 Bonus (+30%): 216,666 tokens
  • If BFX reaches $1: 216,666 × $1 = $216,666

That’s a 54x return from presale entry ,  not even including staking rewards. Numbers like this explain why BFX is quickly being called one of the top crypto coins to watch in 2025.

BFX

Why BFX Is the New Shiba Inu – But Better

Shiba Inu proved that meme hype can turn small investments into fortunes. But it lacked sustainability, and latecomers faced disappointment. BFX is different. It combines the explosive upside of presale growth with:

  • Real-world trading utility
  • Daily staking rewards
  • Global adoption through a Visa card
  • Security audits (CertiK, Coinsult) and KYC verification

This is why many believe BFX isn’t just the new Shiba Inu ,  it’s better. It’s among the top crypto coins right now because it blends community hype with long-term financial utility.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Act Before It’s Too Late

Seize the Next Big Opportunity

The regret of missing Shiba Inu presale is still fresh for many investors. Don’t let history repeat itself. With BFX nearly sold out, this is your chance to secure early entry into one of the top trending crypto tokens with the power to dominate in 2025.

Build Wealth With Real Utility

Meme coins gave us hype, but BFX gives us both hype and utility. This rare combination makes it stand out among the top crypto coins. A $4,000 investment today could turn into $216,000 at $1 ,  and that’s before factoring in lifetime staking rewards.

bfx-546457

The Future Belongs to BFX

Every crypto cycle has its winners. Shiba Inu was yesterday’s story. Today, all eyes are on the top crypto to buy in 2025, and BFX has already secured its spot in that conversation. With unmatched utility, rewards, and explosive upside, it’s shaping up to be the top crypto coins right now for investors who want both growth and security.

If you missed out on Shiba Inu, don’t miss out again. Opportunities like this don’t come twice. BFX is ready to make history ,  the only question is, will you be part of it?

Find Out More:

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFX.com
  • Telegram: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why is BFX considered one of the top crypto coins right now?

Because it combines 500+ asset trading, daily rewards, and an upcoming Visa card ,  bridging crypto with real-world use.

2. How much can I make with $4,000 in the BFX presale?

With the BLOCK30 bonus, your $4,000 nets ~216,666 tokens. At $1, that’s $216,666 ,  a massive 54x ROI.

3. What makes BFX better than Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu thrived on hype alone. BFX delivers real-world utility, staking rewards, and global adoption potential.

4. Is the BFX presale audited and secure?

Yes, BFX is fully audited by CertiK and Coinsult and KYC-verified by Solidproof.

5. Why is BFX the top crypto to buy in 2025?

Because it solves real trading problems, rewards investors daily, and has long-term adoption potential far beyond meme coins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06315-2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1393-5.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237.3-4.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,414.44-1.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement