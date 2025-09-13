Top Crypto To Buy Now Isn’t Among the Top 10 but Has Real DeFi Adoption Growth to Atleast 1800% Gain

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/13 21:18
Threshold
T$0.0168+2.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.06445+0.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,731.03+0.53%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001782+2.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00606-1.78%
mutm-btc (1)

The post Top Crypto To Buy Now Isn’t Among the Top 10 but Has Real DeFi Adoption Growth to Atleast 1800% Gain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The top 10 cryptocurrencies dominate headlines, from Bitcoin (BTC) acting as digital gold to Ethereum (ETH) serving as the foundation of countless decentralized applications. Yet history has shown that true wealth creation often comes not from the giants but from under-the-radar innovators.

In 2017, Ethereum (ETH) was dismissed as a risky experiment before its explosive growth, and Solana was once trading for pennies before rising into mainstream adoption. Today, that same pattern of overlooked opportunity is forming around Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 token in presale that analysts are targeting for at least 1800% gains as it scales real DeFi adoption.

Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Redefines DeFi Growth

Not Just Another DeFi Token, How MUTM Is Quietly Redefining Passive Crypto Income

Market watchers often ask why is crypto down during periods of volatility, but the answer lies in weak fundamentals. Tokens driven solely by hype lack resilience when the market turns bearish. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is designed differently, with adoption drivers embedded at its core that not only protect the ecosystem but also generate ongoing value.

One of the standout features is Enhanced Collateral Efficiency (ECE). In traditional lending protocols, correlated assets often carry limited borrowing power because of the risk of cascading liquidations. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) addresses this by recalibrating borrowing limits for correlated tokens, allowing users to unlock greater liquidity while still maintaining safety. For example, a user holding multiple stablecoins or highly correlated DeFi tokens gains higher effective leverage without introducing systemic instability. This efficiency translates into more borrowing, more lending, and ultimately more activity flowing through the platform. The result is a compounding effect that strengthens the ecosystem and increases demand for MUTM as the native token.

Liquidation penalties are another powerful engine built into the system. In most protocols, liquidations punish borrowers but do not benefit the community. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) redirects these penalties into its treasury, creating a self-sustaining revenue stream. Over time, these funds will fuel token-linked incentives such as mtToken staking rewards, buybacks, and liquidity programs. For long-term investors, this means owning MUTM is not just about holding a speculative asset but about using a token directly tied to the protocol’s revenue.

Security, always the Achilles’ heel of DeFi, is addressed through a robust oracle strategy. Price manipulation on illiquid tokens has historically triggered devastating liquidations across lending platforms. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) prevents this by relying on diversified and reliable pricing feeds, ensuring accurate valuations even in volatile conditions. This approach not only protects user positions but also builds confidence for larger participants such as whales and institutions who demand stable and manipulation-resistant infrastructure.

Presale Acceleration and the 1800% Forecast

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already drawing significant momentum in presale. In Phase 6, the token is priced at $0.035 and has raised $15.65 million. With 38% of the 170 million supply already sold and more than 16,250 holders on board, the project demonstrates real traction before its official listing. The CertiK audit further validates investor trust, scoring 95 on Token Scan and 78 on Skynet, both metrics that place it among the stronger early-stage DeFi projects.

Urgency is building as the presale approaches its next milestone. In Phase 7, the token price will rise by 15% to $0.040, which means every day of delay adds a higher entry cost. Analysts tracking crypto predictions see this presale window as the defining moment where disciplined investors can enter before the exponential growth curve begins. For those allocating $1500 or $5000, the upside is framed clearly: once the listing and adoption milestones are reached, that entry transforms into multiples that legacy top 10 coins cannot match in speed.

The roadmap strengthens the argument for acceleration. At listing, the beta launch will open, giving users immediate access to the protocol’s mechanics. Layer-2 integration will follow, ensuring faster and cheaper transactions for lending and borrowing activities. The team also plans to secure listings on major centralized exchanges dramatically widening access and liquidity for MUTM. With each of these milestones, the adoption curve steepens, pushing demand higher while the token supply remains fixed.

Investors looking for the next breakout know that a crypto etf tracking only the top 10 coins cannot capture this kind of asymmetric return. The giants may remain safe harbors, but they lack the velocity of early DeFi adoption. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioned to deliver that velocity.

The DeFi Adoption Curve Investors Can’t Ignore

The top 10 cryptos are secure but slow. Real adoption growth, the kind that rewrites investment portfolios, always comes from new entrants solving problems that incumbents leave behind. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out not as another speculative gamble but as a carefully engineered protocol with real utility and a clear roadmap. Enhanced Collateral Efficiency unlocks liquidity. Liquidation revenues fuel the treasury. Robust oracles guarantee price integrity. And a presale priced at $0.035 is the entry point to an adoption curve expected to surge by at least 1800%.

In 2017, investors dismissed Ethereum (ETH) and missed its early run. Today, that same DeFi adoption moment belongs to MUTM. This is not simply another token launch. This is the chance to join the next wave of growth before it enters mainstream portfolios and institutional products. For long-term investors, the decision is simple: BTC stores value, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) delivers growth.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether plans to launch USAT stablecoin in the U.S. by year-end, led by former White House official Bo Hines. The move follows new U.S. stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act, with Anchorage Digital Bank set to issue the token. Tether, the company behind the world’s biggest stablecoin, is preparing to launch a new token in [...]]]>
Union
U$0.010107+8.91%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004179-1.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1319+2.08%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/13 21:59
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

After a long nine-month wait, altcoin season is officially back, bringing renewed excitement and opportunities for investors in the crypto space. Market valuations have surged, with altcoins collectively reaching $1.6T, signaling a shift toward projects with solid fundamentals and growing utility. For those looking to capitalize on this momentum, identifying the best altcoins to buy […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006062-4.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001016+7.39%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 22:16
Share
Genius Group’s $1B Lawsuits Could Trigger 5,000 BTC Buying Spree

Genius Group’s $1B Lawsuits Could Trigger 5,000 BTC Buying Spree

Genius Group, a Nasdaq-listed AI-driven education company, has approved a plan to split potential winnings from two major lawsuits between its shareholders and Bitcoin treasury. The company says it could recover more than $1 billion in damages from the combined cases. In a press release on Thursday, the Singapore-based company announced that its board of directors has approved a distribution plan for any net damages it recovers. According to the statement, 50% of any funds won in court would be paid out to shareholders as a special dividend, while the remaining 50% would be used to purchase Bitcoin. CEO Roger Hamilton said the decision was made to ensure that any court victories benefit shareholders directly. “The Company has two legal cases, one filed and one pending, in which we are seeking combined damages of over $1 billion,” he said. Genius Group Targets $1B in Damages—50% to Shareholders, 50% to Bitcoin The company’s first lawsuit, already filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, seeks over $750 million in damages under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The suit names four individuals, including former SEC Chairman John Clayton, and alleges misconduct that caused financial harm to Genius Group. A second lawsuit is still pending and centers on allegations of naked short selling and market manipulation. The firm says preliminary analysis of its 2023 trading data shows damages between $251 million and $262 million. Its legal team, led by attorney Wes Christian, is currently updating the claim with more recent trading records, and expects the damage estimate to increase significantly before filing. “As both lawsuits are being pursued by the Company to recover damages caused by third parties directly to our shareholders, the Board believes that 100% of any proceeds from the successful outcome of these cases should be directly distributed or reinvested for the benefit of shareholders.” Roger said. 50% of legal wins go to $GNS shareholders as special dividend, 50% to $BTC Bitcoin Treasury. No guarantee how much we recover, but in a utopian alternate universe where justice prevails $1B damages = $7/share dividend + 5,000 $BTC . In a Saylor double alternate universe where… pic.twitter.com/x3sNg4UaoK — Roger James Hamilton (@rogerhamilton) June 26, 2025 Genius Group said the upcoming short selling lawsuit is currently in its final review and will include revised damage estimates based on continued tracking of share trading activity. There’s no timeline yet for when either case may conclude, and the company cautioned that there’s no certainty around the final outcome or the amount of damages it may recover. Still, Genius Group has laid out a clear post-trial roadmap. Once any net damages are collected, after deducting legal fees, recovery costs, and taxes, the funds will be split. Shareholders would receive a dividend, while the company would use the other half to add to its Bitcoin holdings. If successful, the strategy could set the stage for one of the largest corporate Bitcoin purchases linked directly to litigation proceeds. The company did not disclose how much Bitcoin it currently holds but has previously described itself as a “Bitcoin-first” organization . Genius Group is listed on the NYSE American under the ticker GNS. Any payouts or purchases will follow regulations from the SEC, the NYSE, and Singaporean authorities. Court Drama Eases as Genius Group Resumes Bitcoin Buying Spree Post Legal Freeze Following a turbulent legal standoff that saw Genius Group barred from raising funds and forced to offload part of its Bitcoin treasury, the education and AI-focused firm is now back on the offensive. On April 3, a New York court temporarily prohibited Genius Group from selling shares or using investor funds to purchase Bitcoin, citing ongoing lawsuits linked to its scrapped deal with Fatbrain AI (LZGI). 🚨 A New York court restricts Genius Group from raising funds or buying Bitcoin, forcing the company to sell part of its Bitcoin treasury amid legal battles and financial strain. #Crypto #Regulation https://t.co/Evr2bOXIQ7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 3, 2025 Allegations of fraud involving executives Michael Moe and Peter Ritz escalated into a full-blown legal freeze. The court injunction, backed by an SEC complaint, also halted the company’s $150 million at-the-market share offering. Forced to stay afloat, Genius sold down its BTC holdings from 440 BTC to 430 BTC as operations came under pressure. However, a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling in May reversed the freeze , clearing the way for Genius to re-enter the market. On May 22, the company confirmed a new Bitcoin purchase of 24.5 BTC, boosting its treasury to 85.5 BTC at an average cost of $99,700 per coin, a total of $8.5 million invested. 🔓 @GeniusGroupAI has resumed Bitcoin accumulation after a U.S. court lifted its treasury ban, boosting holdings by 40% to 85.5 BTC and reaffirming its 1,000 BTC target. #Bitcoin #GeniusGroup https://t.co/fOrMLXv12D — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 23, 2025 That marks a 40% increase since the freeze was lifted, positioning Genius Group back in the ranks of corporate Bitcoin accumulators. In November 2024, Genius Group (GNS) adopted a “Bitcoin-first” treasury strategy , naming BTC its primary reserve asset. The company pledged to allocate 90% of its current and future reserves to Bitcoin, citing strong long-term confidence in the asset. 🚀 @GeniusGroupLtd_ is going "Bitcoin-first," committing 90% of its reserves to Bitcoin! With a $120 million investment plan, they're paving the way for corporate crypto adoption. #Bitcoin #CryptoAdoption https://t.co/S7HLQ1RkeX — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 12, 2024 To begin, Genius plans to use $120 million from its $150 million ATM funding facility to purchase Bitcoin.
Threshold
T$0.0168+2.31%
Union
U$0.01177+4.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,731.04+0.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/27 19:21
Share

Trending News

More

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Genius Group’s $1B Lawsuits Could Trigger 5,000 BTC Buying Spree

Shenzhen issues warning over stablecoin scams, illegal crypto fundraising

Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next?