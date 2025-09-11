Top Crypto to Buy This Year? ETH and XRP Are Pushing Limits, But $0.035 Crypto Is Breaking Records with Quick 600%

ETH and XRP are two of the most established names in the crypto market, and both are now pressing against their growth limits. While their scale gives them staying power, it also reduces the scope for rapid gains. Traders who actively study crypto prices are increasingly seeking the kind of early-stage growth that ETH and XRP no longer deliver.

That search has turned the spotlight on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale DeFi project priced at just $0.035. With a roadmap designed for scalability and a clear revenue model, investors are beginning to recognize how a 600% rise to $0.245 will be achievable in the coming cycle.

600% Upside Means $0.245 — Here’s the Math and Protocol Levers

For investors tracking ROI, the target math is straightforward. A 600% increase is equal to a multiplier of seven. At today’s presale price of $0.035, the calculation runs as follows: 0.035 to 7 = 0.245. That is the number investors are watching, and the mechanics inside Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are designed to deliver the conditions for such a move.

Three core levers will drive this jump. The first is the stable interest rate model. Borrowing costs will be predictable, making the platform attractive to treasuries and long-term borrowers who will need reliability. Every loan minted will create demand for the protocol’s stablecoin, and by extension, sustained utility for MUTM as the governance and fee-distribution token.

The second lever is the buy-and-distribute mechanism. Liquidation penalties will not vanish into thin air but will flow into the treasury. A portion of this revenue will be allocated toward open-market buybacks of MUTM, which will then be distributed to mtToken stakers. That creates recurring buy pressure that directly ties protocol revenue to token demand.

The third lever is the beta launch and Layer-2 expansion. The beta version will be rolled out alongside the token listing, ensuring that users can immediately interact with the platform. Layer-2 integration will reduce transaction costs, expand activity, and accelerate usage-derived revenue. Combined, these three elements — predictable borrowing, revenue-funded buybacks, and scalable adoption — will fuel both utility and demand, setting the stage for a move toward $0.245.

The presale progress underscores why urgency is required. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised $15.6 million so far in Phase 6, with the price fixed at $0.035. Out of the 170 million tokens available in this stage, 36% are already sold, with over 16,200 holders participating. The total supply stands at 4 billion tokens, and Phase 7 will push the price to $0.040, marking a 15% rise.

With more than 12,000 followers on Twitter, a CertiK audit score of 95 on Token Scan and 78 on Skynet, and strong community incentives including a $100,000 giveaway and a $50,000 USDT bug bounty, confidence is building fast. This phase is the last discounted window before the next price lift.

Quantitative Pathway to $0.245

The roadmap for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not built on speculation but on structural mechanics that will generate real volume and revenue. Utilization-based rates will mean that as borrowing rises, rates will adjust upward, directly increasing fee income. Liquidation events will also add to the treasury, feeding the buyback mechanism that links revenue back to token demand.

An illustrative pathway shows how this works. As beta adoption grows and Layer-2 reduces costs, Total Value Locked will rise. Suppose the platform directs even a modest portion of fee income and liquidation penalties into buybacks; those purchases will consistently support the token price while stakers receive distributions. With each cycle of borrowing, repayment, and liquidation, demand for MUTM will concentrate further. This mechanism will create the pressure required for the price to accelerate toward $0.245.

Investors who entered early are already seeing the arithmetic come alive. Consider an example from Phase 1. A buyer who placed $6,000 at the $0.01 entry point received 600,000 tokens. At the current Phase 6 price of $0.035, that allocation is already worth $21,000. At the $0.245 target, the same holding will reach $147,000. That is the impact of a seven-fold move from today’s price.

The takeaway for those investing in crypto is clear: ETH and XRP will remain central pillars of the ecosystem, but they no longer deliver the rapid ROI that traders seek. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is still in presale, but its mechanics — stable borrowing, buyback-driven demand, and Layer-2 adoption — are designed to power growth that mature assets cannot replicate.

The presale is already 36% complete in this phase, and the price will lift to $0.040 once Phase 7 begins. For those focused on the next major crypto investment, the window is closing quickly. The numbers are on the table, the roadmap is defined, and the target of $0.245 is within reach.

