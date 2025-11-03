ExchangeDEX+
Top Crypto to Invest in as Bitcoin (BTC) Loses the $110,000 Level

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 15:46
At a time when Bitcoin is struggling to hold on to the $110,000 level, smart investors are setting their eyes elsewhere for which crypto is likely to explode. Sure, BTC remains the market bellwether, but higher-risk, higher-reward investors are now looking at alternatives that boast explosive potential.

Enter Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a top crypto to invest in and the next crypto to explode, currently changing hands at just $0.035 in Phase 6 of its presale, with over 85% of tokens already sold and more than $18.35M raised. The disruptive dual-lending DeFi model, combining Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract lending in one platform, enables users to maximize their capital efficiency while participating in one of the fastest-growing ecosystems. For those looking to invest in the best crypto during a market slowdown, MUTM presents a rare opportunity to capture early-stage growth ahead of its wider launch, making the altcoin a must-watch in the 2025 crypto cycle and the next crypto to explode.

Bitcoin (BTC) Testing Key Support Zone as Markets Remain Uncertain

Bitcoin recently tapped the support zone at $107,000–$108,000 with a modest bounce that brought some relief to traders. However, the market remains cautious as BTC should reclaim the $113,500 level soon to avoid heightened downside risk. A close week below this critical zone may trigger a larger correction, so investors will be carefully weighing their next moves. While Bitcoin faces this technical pressure, many investors are looking to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a top crypto to invest in that’s been gaining traction largely due to its DeFi utility and early-stage growth potential.

Mutuum Finance Presale Soars Away with Momentum Records

Mutuum Finance remains one of the most talked-about projects in the DeFi community, and its current impossible-to-stop presale gains momentum. In Phase 6, MUTM is currently selling for $0.035, a 250% premium from the initial price of $0.01 in Phase 1, and is going to make early adopters a three-digit payoff. 

To date, Mutuum Finance has accrued over $18.35 million raised by more than 17,660 investors, where almost 85% of Phase 6 has already been sold. Phase 7 will see the price reach the next stage at 20% higher, transferring to the estimated exchange listing price of $0.06. This fast-rising valuation puts into the limelight high investor confidence and increasing popularity of Mutuum Finance as the top crypto to invest in and the next crypto to explode this year.

Purchases by Credit and Debit Cards Make Participation Easier Than Ever Before

Smooth Credit and Debit Card payment facilities have also been introduced by Mutuum Finance, through which investors around the world can buy MUTM tokens without limits. This will eliminate barriers to entry that have in the past prevented experienced crypto investors and newcomers from participating and expand the scope of the project globally.

Powerful, Resilient, and DeFi Infrastructure

Essentially, Mutuum Finance is the over-collateralized lending system intended to protect lenders and ensure maximum liquidity and platform resilience. The loan-to-value ratio in the protocol is conservative, while the protocol limits the borrowing of 75% of deposited collateral to have a balance between opportunity and security.

Giving an example, a lender depositing $8,000 in ETH can borrow up to $6,000 with rewards in the form of mtTokens. Rewards are given 1:1 with the deposit in yield-generating receipt tokens that grow automatically over time and create passive growth. Borrowers can also deposit $3,000 in stablecoins and borrow the same sum in other assets at fixed rates, where yield is generated but holdings are not sold.

It is self-sustaining, and the organic growth of APY incentivizes those who provide liquidity early to create a stable environment where growth is promoted. MUTM can be identified as the top crypto to invest in, since it offers both short-term profitability and long-term fundamentals of the DeFi future by integrating real utility with lasting value creation.

Backed by real DeFi innovation and fast-growing demand, MUTM is the next crypto to explode and the top crypto to invest in while Bitcoin fluctuates below $110,000. Mutuum Finance has seen over 17,660+ investors, $18.35 million raised thus far, and Phase 6 has already been 85% sold at $0.035 per token. Get your tokens now before the next price boom, and put yourself at the front of the next crypto to explode in 2025.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/top-crypto-to-invest-in-as-bitcoin-btc-loses-the-110000-level/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

