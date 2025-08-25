Top Crypto With Massive Upside as Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies on Fed Rate Cut Optimism

As Bitcoin (BTC) rallies on renewed optimism of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, new energy is sweeping the crypto market, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the real potential coin. Mutuum Finance is currently at $0.035 in stage 6 presale after increasing 16.17% from the previous stage. Early investors are eyeing over 300% gains on listing. Mutuum Finance presale has already crossed $14.83 million and has been bought by over 15700 holders. While older names falter in maintaining the broader market rally, Mutuum Finance indicates where the smart money is set to flow next.

Bitcoin Trades Near $115,746 Amid Fed Rate Watch

Bitcoin is currently trading at $115,746, an intraday modest rise, with its peak flirting at $117,327 and lows at approximately $111,761. After topping out at around $124,000 in mid-August, BTC has traded between $112,000–$115,000 ever since, reflecting a period of cautious investor restraint as markets await potential signals from the Federal Reserve. It is within this backdrop of macro sensitivity and rotating sentiment that Mutuum Finance enters the fray.

Mutuum Finance Announces $50K Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has recently introduced its Bug Bounty Program in association with CertiK. The project is providing a maximum of $50,000 USDT to the members for revealing the vulnerabilities of the project.

The goal of the bounty program is to gain sufficient coverage of different levels of project vulnerability, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical. The project entails team commitment to investor trust and security in the ecosystem.

Mutuum Finance is also hosting a $100,000 giveaway. The giveaway is to finance 10 winners who will receive $10,000 worth of Mutuum Finance Tokens. This giveaway indicates the degree to which the project is willing to invest resources in acquiring a loyal, long-term oriented community.

Mutuum Finance Grows Bigger with Phase 6 Launch of Its Presale

Mutuum Finance is doing excellent in presale and stage 6 is priced at $0.035. Mutuum Finance will storm the DeFi market with the establishment of a finance system that will be realized in the traditional market set up. Presale already surpassed 15700 token holders and more than $14.83 million.

Powerful Lending Protocol

The platform offers efficiency along with lending flexibility in Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract systems.

The lending is facilitated by the utilization of smart contracts in Mutuum’s Peer-to-Contract lending platform. Aside from that, no third party is ever called upon in the Peer-to-Peer platform, and lenders and borrowers are paired automatically. It is being used mainly with meme coins like Shiba Inu.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) comes into the limelight as Bitcoin (BTC) rallies near $115,746 on Fed rate cut expectations. Now in presale round 6 at $0.035, the token has raised over $14.83 million with more than 15,700 token holders. Mutuum Finance token price will rise to $0.04 in phase 7. In addition, investors getting in today are set for over 300% returns when MUTM goes live. Underpinned by a $50,000 CertiK-partnered bug bounty, a $100,000 community giveaway, and a robust dual lending model, Mutuum Finance is building a secure, scalable DeFi ecosystem. Its sound tokenomics, real-world use cases, and focus on security position it as one of the most robust altcoins in this bull run. Don’t wait, secure your MUTM tokens today before the next price jump and position yourself ahead of the DeFi surge.

