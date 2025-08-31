Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now: Layer Brett, Solana, Chainlink, and Shiba Inu

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/31 16:16
The world of cryptocurrency never goes to sleep and there are always new investors seeking the next top cryptocurrency that can transform their portfolio. As usual giants such as Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK) and even an iconic meme coin such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) keep attracting attention, a newcomer, Layer Brett, is cutting an original niche, offering not only the thrill of memes but genuine Layer 2 utility.

It is not merely another digital token but an entirely new chapter of decentralized finance, and its crypto presale is having analysts whispering of a possible 100x payoff.

Why layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge

Brett might have started on Base, a simple meme token in a crowded space. But the original Brett was stuck, frankly, without much purpose beyond internet jokes. Now, Layer Brett has broken free, reimagined as a robust Ethereum Layer 2 solution. 

Layer Brett leverages this advanced Layer 2 blockchain technology to deliver near-instant transactions. Why does that matter? Because it means a smoother, faster, and genuinely more affordable experience for everyone, from seasoned traders to first-time altcoin buyers. This isn't just hype; it's a fundamental shift in how meme coins can operate, offering scalability that even some established altcoins struggle to achieve.

Unleashing meme power with real utility

Many meme coins, including the ubiquitous Shiba Inu, operate primarily on community sentiment. And that's fine. But what if you could fuse that viral, community-driven energy with tangible blockchain innovation? That’s exactly what Layer Brett aims to do. It’s a meme token with a brain, an ERC-20 token built for performance.

Layer Brett is not just another meme coin; it's a Layer 2 with a purpose. It provides:

  • Blazing-fast transactions: Say goodbye to network lags.

  • Ultra-low gas fees: Pocket more of your crypto, less for the network.

  • Massive staking rewards: Early participants can secure truly impressive APYs, currently up to 1,340% for the quickest movers.

  • Community-first ecosystem: Gamified staking and NFT integrations are on the roadmap.

While Solana boasts impressive transaction speeds and Chainlink offers essential real-world data, Layer Brett brings a fresh perspective, combining the fun of a meme with the efficiency of modern DeFi. This makes it a fascinating low-cap crypto gem.

The $LBRETT advantage over Solana, Chainlink, and Shiba Inu

Comparing Layer Brett to market stalwarts like Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), or even the immensely popular Shiba Inu (SHIB) reveals a stark difference. While those projects have carved out significant market caps, Layer Brett, still in its presale stage at $0.005 per token, offers an entry point brimming with growth potential. 

It's an opportunity for early backers to get in on a ground-floor project that fuses memecoin energy with advanced Layer 2 functionality. You can buy and stake $LBRETT instantly using ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Ethereum Layer 2s are projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027, driven by the insatiable demand for scalability. Layer Brett is designed to capture a significant slice of this growth. Unlike the original Brett or even Shiba Inu, which primarily rely on social media virality, Layer Brett’s foundation in an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain gives it a competitive edge in speed and cost. 

$LBRETT could outperform Shiba Inu, Chainlink, and Solana

The opportunity to buy early and stake for those exceptional APYs – tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands of percentage points for early birds – is fleeting. Layer Brett is still in its presale stages at $0.005. 

Do not miss the chance to get in early on what many are calling the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum. Its unique blend of meme power and real utility makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now, competing with Chainlink, Shiba Inu, and Solana.

Buy the $LBRETT presale tokens before the price explodes.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is provided for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen – de nieuwe 1000x coin?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Google Cloud is begonnen met de tests van de eigen blockchain. Dit nieuwe testnet richt zich in eerste instantie op betalingen van grote bedrijven, maar kan ook een nieuwe standaard zetten op het gebied van altcoins. Hoewel door sommigen een bull run wordt voorzien, is niet iedereen even enthousiast over de nieuwe crypto. Hoe zit dit? Google crypto voor betaling met altcoins Op woensdag kwam Rich Widmann, hoofd Web3 strategie van de techreus, op zijn LinkedIn met een belangrijke mededeling: Google bouwt aan een eigen blockchain netwerk, genaamd Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). Het doel is om financiële instituties een neutrale blockchain te bieden die het uitvoeren van smart contracts op basis van Python mogelijk maakt. Het zal hier gaan om een nieuw Layer 1 netwerk, inclusief een eigen Google crypto. Dit netwerk zal toegankelijk worden middels een enkele API en zo geprogrammeerd worden dat het betalingen automatiseert en digitale asset management mogelijk maakt. Widmann gaf tevens aan dat de Google crypto blockchain aan alle wetten en regelgeving zal voldoen, en gaat opereren als een privaat systeem. Google Cloud just dropped a bombshell:Universal Ledger = Layer 1 blockchain.Built for institutions. Engineered for scale. GCUL is live in private testnet with:→ Python based smart contracts→ Native commercial bank money on-chain→ Planet scale infra (Cloud + Ads… pic.twitter.com/5h4LHAe1eZ — BPP | Crypto Key Media | $SUI $DMC (@Web3BPP) August 27, 2025 De GCUL blockchain moet een concurrent worden voor Tempo van Stripe en Ara van Circle, maar dan met de enorme gebruikscijfers die Google heeft inclusief het bijbehorende institutionele vertrouwen.   @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Volgt bull run op nieuwe crypto? GCUL wordt gepresenteerd als een neutrale blockchain en (in de toekomst) een belangrijk deel van de crypto infrastructuur. Widmann: “Tether gaat geen gebruik maken van Circles’ blockchain, en Adyen maakt waarschijnlijk geen gebruik van Stripes’ blockchain. Maar elk financieel instituut kan bouwen op GCUL.” Google Cloud has announced the launch of its L1 blockchain, GCUL, which simplifies cross-border payments and asset settlements through a distributed ledger. GCUL is currently in a private testnet phase and announced a partnership with CME earlier this year to pilot tokenized… pic.twitter.com/QbH9A2Q33m — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 27, 2025 Precies om deze reden wordt verwacht dat er een bull run op de eigen Google crypto kan ontstaan. Het gaat hier immers om een nieuwe crypto van een van de grootste techreuzen ter wereld, die bovendien onmisbaar is voor tal van financiële instellingen. Na afronde van de testnet fase kan $GCUL (de Google crypto) weleens een van de beste altcoins worden. Kritiek op Google crypto Tegelijkertijd is niet iedereen even enthousiast over de token. Een van de problemen die nu al voorzien wordt is het feit dat de bockchain gebouwd wordt met het oog op financiële instituties. Kleine investeerders zullen zodoende weinig met de Google Crypto kunnen. Bovendien is de structuur van de layer 1 blockchain van Google privaat ingesteld. Het gaat hier volgens critici dan ook niet om een gedecentraliseerd platform, maar om een netwerk waar er sprake is van een sterk gecentraliseerde leiding. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Slim investeren in altcoins Helaas is het momenteel nog niet mogelijk om in de Google Crypto te investeren. Het is echter wel verstandig om deze token in de gaten te houden, omdat het een bull run op altcoins zou kunnen veroorzaken. Mogelijk hangt er na een succesvolle testnet pilot zelfs een altseason in de lucht. Een van de eerste exchanges die de Google Crypto aan gaat bieden, zal waarschijnlijk Best Wallet zijn. Dit compleet gedecentraliseerde netwerk loopt voorop wat betreft de omarming van nieuwe L1 netwerken: momenteel ondersteunt het al tokens van meer dan 60 verschillende blockchains, en dit aantal breidt zich snel uit. Het kan dus verstandig zijn om je nu alvast te positioneren voor deze nieuwe crypto, door een account bij Best Wallet aan te maken. Trade je op het platform met $BEST, de eigen token van het netwerk, dan ontvang je extra voordelen. Dit zijn bijvoorbeeld lagere transactiekosten en hogere stakingrendementen. $BEST bevindt zich nu nog in de presale, waar het in korte tijd $ 15 miljoen op wist te halen. Steeds meer traders ontdekken de potentie van deze nieuwe crypto. Zorg dus voor de optimale voorbereiding op de Google Crypto bull run, en koop tijdens altseason je tokens met behulp van Best Wallet! Nu naar Best Wallet Token i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen – de nieuwe 1000x coin? is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
An ancient Bitcoin whale deposited another 2,000 BTC into HyperLiquid in exchange for ETH

An ancient Bitcoin whale deposited another 2,000 BTC into HyperLiquid in exchange for ETH

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens detection, an ancient Bitcoin whale once again deposited 2,000 BTC into HyperLiquid to exchange for ETH, worth US$218.24 million.
