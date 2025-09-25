As Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a break and falling, investors are looking for altcoins that cost less than $1 but still have upside without breaking the bank. Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one such coin, heavily traded, and with very good community backing. There’s then Mutuum Finance (MUTM), in phase 6 of its presale. The phase is […]As Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a break and falling, investors are looking for altcoins that cost less than $1 but still have upside without breaking the bank. Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one such coin, heavily traded, and with very good community backing. There’s then Mutuum Finance (MUTM), in phase 6 of its presale. The phase is […]

Top Cryptocurrencies Under $1 to Buy as Bitcoin (BTC) Dips

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 18:35
As Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a break and falling, investors are looking for altcoins that cost less than $1 but still have upside without breaking the bank. Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one such coin, heavily traded, and with very good community backing.

There’s then Mutuum Finance (MUTM), in phase 6 of its presale. The phase is 45% sold out and tokens are on sale at $0.035, which is creating colossal interest. With a double lending-and-borrowing DeFi model, robust presale figures, over $16.25M raised, 16,570+ holders and price phases that reward early movers, MUTM is the under-$1 cryptocurrency with the most potential to thrive if the next bull run is impending.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Dips to $0.24

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades about $0.24, having fallen from the vicinity of $0.28-$0.29 highs in the initial weeks of this month. Price has been fluctuating within these levels since repeatedly testing resistance at $0.28 without managing to break above, which suggests momentum is waning unless some fresh demand finds its way into the market. Support seems to hold up at $0.22-$0.23. In comparison, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has a superior upside potential under current market conditions.

Solid Early Presale Momentum

Stage 6 presale of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already selling the tokens at a rate of $0.035, which is a bargain since the project is promising. Already, the tokens have been bought by more than 16,570 investors, and this has driven the total raised to more than $16.25 million. These statistics do not only indicate growing demand in the market, but also the growing expectation of the official launch of the project.

The Mutuum Ecosystem

In a bid to ensure consistency in its activities, Mutuum Finance makes use of Chainlink oracles to facilitate lending, borrowing, and insurance premiums on ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Redundancy is also maintained through backup mechanisms such as fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds and time-weighted averages of exchanges. Combined, these characteristics are what constitute a multi-step process that maintains the price data both normalized and accurate even during extreme or volatile market conditions. This is the magic behind the stability of Mutuum Finance in the DeFi market.

Market deviation has a direct impact on collateral management within the protocol. Proportions in terms of the loan to value (LTV), liquidation are calculated depending on the stability of the underlying assets with risk-free tokens at the higher scale and at higher risk being limited to fewer. To provide further protection for the users, reserve multipliers will be distributed proportionally: 10% buffer on low-risk assets, and up to 35% on highest risk assets. It is a framework that protects diversification and reduces the downside exposure to a minimum.

This paradigm is utilized in liquidity management by the protocol, especially illiquid position flipping. Balancing risk exposures and liquidation level helps Mutuum to ensure that the thresholds are defined clearly and the risks kept in equilibrium. Collateral tokens, stablecoins and ETH are also used to enable higher LTV ownership of risk, in the case of more stable reserves. Proportional allocation of this kind maximizes opportunity reserves and reserve security, as well as offers a good balance of access and protection.

DOGE Consolidates, MUTM Accelerates

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is taking the pole position as the top sub-$1 crypto to watch as Bitcoin declines. Stage 6 presale tokens are currently $0.035, already sold out 45% with $16.25M raised and 16,570+ holders on board. Its dual DeFi lending model, Chainlink-based oracle system, and strong risk controls make it not hype but scalable long-term. While Dogecoin (DOGE) consolidates at $0.25 with little near-term upside, MUTM offers early investors exponentially greater upside. Lockup tokens now at Stage 6 prior to prices spiking at the next stage.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

