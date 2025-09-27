Top Cryptos To Buy As Willy Woo revamps Bitcoin (BTC) price target after 4 years

As on-chain analyst Willy Woo updates Bitcoin long-term price target for the first time in four years, investor attention is shifting away from the broader altcoin market and to a new coin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). As Bitcoin’s fresh outlook promises a possible new bull run, intelligent money is also searching for high-upside plays beyond the flagship cryptocurrency.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), with its revolutionary DeFi model and parabolic growth potential, is quickly emerging as one of the top cryptos to build up before the market’s next leg higher. Mutuum Finance is in phase 6 of its presale which is 50% sold out. The project has already raised more than $16.4 million and attracted more than 16,600 unique holders.

Bitcoin’s Long-Term Outlook Grows Stronger as Analysts Set Sights on $160K and More

The price action of Bitcoin continues to be a topic of interest in the market as top on-chain analyst Willy Woo gives an update to his long-term forecasts, stating the top crypto can surge to the $140,000–$160,000 range during the next cycle. Woo, who has previously referred to Bitcoin potentially reaching $250,000 to $300,000 on the back of on-chain supply shocks and ongoing long-term investor accumulation, now acknowledges the potential for even higher targets of $300,000–$400,000 if institutional inflows were to gain traction.

Despite recent profit-taking, with whales selling positions close to $120,000 and rotating capital into traditional markets, Bitcoin’s fundamental foundation remains solid, underpinned by sustained inflows and tightening supply dynamics. While the pace of capital entering the market is slower than in previous cycles, analysts believe that these circumstances can still yield a considerable upside run, cementing Bitcoin’s status as a core holding even as investors diversify into riskier, higher-reward Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance Skyrockets in Presale

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sixth presale round is currently underway at a frantic pace. The project has raised over $16.4 million already and has been bought by over 16,600 holders. Participants in this round are poised to enjoy astronomical returns the instant the token gets listed on the market. Besides success in its presale, Mutuum Finance is strongly focused on building a stablecoin and balanced ecosystem on the Ethereum chain.

In addition to protecting its platform, Mutuum Finance has also collaborated with CertiK to introduce a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. The program seeks to invite security developers, white-hat hackers, and researchers to find bugs on the platform. The bugs are categorized as effort and risk levels: major, critical, minor, and low. This is a significant step towards protecting users’ balances and additional building of investor confidence.

Mutuum Finance seeks to push the boundaries of the existing DeFi space. In community engagement, the project has launched an early investor $100,000 giveaway, and 10 winners are eligible to receive $10,000 MUTM.

The project vision is to take the existing DeFi ecosystem to the limits. Being loyal to this conviction, Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink price oracles for USD terms for assets, trading, and lending. It also supports assets such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. To make it reliable, the system employs fallback oracle modes, composite data feeds, and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages to fetch very precise price data even during the times of very volatile markets.

The protocol is a closed-order book design with market risk aversion and illiquidity as top priorities. The protocol is implemented by a set of mechanisms like close levels, liquidation thresholds, and incentive to liquidators. Underlying volatility directly dictates the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio as well as liquidation policies: the higher, the tighter parameters and lending terms. In addition, reserve multipliers are also differentiated by asset risk weightings to bring stability, security, and resilience to the system under different circumstances in the markets.

MUTM to Explode Before BTC Peaks

Willy Woo’s new Bitcoin price prediction of up to $400,000 signals a strong new cycle ahead. But while BTC is always important, investors want more upside with Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Already 50% sold out in Stage 6 with over $16.4 million collected and 16,600+ holders, MUTM will be one of the top altcoins to watch. Act now to buy MUTM before the presale ends and the growth opportunity skyrockets.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance