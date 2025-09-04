Top Cryptos to Buy in September

As we enter September 2025, the crypto market is brimming with renewed energy, and everyone’s eyes are on the budding ecosystems that are paving the path towards the next iteration of decentralized finance. One of them, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), has been rapidly gaining attention for its innovative approach to dual lending and growing presence in the DeFi sector. Mutuum Finance presale has moved into its sixth phase with tokens now available at $0.035. In Stage 7 price will increase by 14.29% to $0.04. Early-stage investors then expect to see a return of at least 400% once token listing happens.

To date, the project has received more than $15.3 million in funding and has attracted more than 16,000 participants. While established names in the market such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been maintaining their position, the spotlight among investors and analysts alike this month has been how Mutuum Finance is redefining the possibilities within decentralized markets.

Shiba Inu Nears $0.0000119

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at around $0.0000119 and has not really moved in recent sessions. The token is down around 42% year-to-date, reflecting a continuation of the difficulties related to the fading hype about meme-coins, strong competition, and macroeconomic pressure. Based on technical indicators, there is only limited short-term upside given the current situation where analysts expect a more modest 5% move up to about $0.00001287 when sentiment stabilizes by early October. As SHIB continues this phase of sideways price action, investor interest is starting to spread out to emerging DeFi projects that are providing utility.

Dual-Layer DeFi Lending Protocol

The newcomer takes pride in being a DeFi collateral protocol that combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending models. P2C uses smart contracts to make the lending process easier with minimal human intervention, whereas P2P allows direct communication between lenders and borrowers without the need for any intermediaries. The unique dual-layer build also provides far better flexibility, and efficiency, making it easy to work with high-risk assets such as meme coins.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

The sixth phase of MUTM’s token sale proves the project’s strength as it races past the $15M milestone. The DeFi leader is poised to have its own stablecoin pegged to USD. This will be built on the Ethereum blockchain to provide long-term safety and stability. The project’s dedication to security and transparency is further bolstered by its CertiK trust score of 95.0.

$50,000 Bug Bounty Program

To build trust in the platform’s security, Mutuum Finance has rolled out the Bug Bounty Program with up to $50,000 USDT. The program calibrates findings as critical, major, minor or low severity to provide for adequate risk mitigation.

The Way to a Sustainable Economy

The tokenomics of the project are designed to ensure long-term value creation, market health, and liquidity are protected, while limiting the risks of inflation. Mutuum Finance is not a short-term speculative tool but a long-term sustainable tool for growth.

