Top Cryptos to Invest for Q4 2025

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 17:30
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04089-4.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001587-0.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Q4 2025 is in play and the crypto market is buzzing with optimism and one of the names on the list that is faring significantly better is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM has attracted the attention of both institutional players and retail clients looking for strong DeFi yields and a creative approach to decentralized lending. Meanwhile, old players, like Cardano (ADA), are also developing their ecosystem through continuous growth of the network and cooperation.

Cardano (ADA) Resilience

Cardano (ADA) is at approximately $0.82, and is well within its $0.78-$0.82 support zone- a foundation that has been very effective during the recent market turbulence. Analysts point out that one of the primary areas of resistance can be found in the area of $0.88. A decisive break of the level would initiate a move towards $1.00 perhaps even $1.20. 

It is noted, that ADA can reach a trade range of at least $0.80 to $1.30 with the average of $1.14 being most likely to increase by about 60% of the present level. Meanwhile, longer run forecasts lie between the more conservative end-of-year forecasts of $0.90 to the more aggressive potential highs of about $2.05 assuming positive ecosystem dynamics like ETF support. As such, there is also a direction shift toward investment in new DeFi applications such as Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Phase 6 Ongoing

Mutuum Finance is in its 6th round of presale and its tokens are at a current price of $0.035, 16.17 percent higher than in the previous stage. The market certainly is interested with the more than 16100 invested holders and almost $15.45 million raised already.

In order to improve platform security further, a USDT Bug Bounty Program has been established together with CertiK, and is valued at $50,000 USDT. This program reports these vulnerabilities as critical, important, minor and occasional.

Management Security and Risk

The parameters assigned to the assets guaranteed by Mutuum Finance are typically those that are inherent to the risk profile of the asset, such as supply limits, borrowing limits, and collateral limits. The protocol will thus hedge market volatility by overcollateralising positions and will serve as an incentive to liquidators to stabilise undercollateralised positions. The deposits and borrowing limits also limit risk exposure to risky or liquid assets and lessen the likelihood of becoming bankrupt too. The collateral use constraint of risky tokens can be extremely small, and the correlated assets will be collateral efficient.

Community Building participation $100,000

Mutuum Finance has announced a $100,000 giveaway as part of its plan to build and market an active user base. To allow new entrants to join and invest in the project, $10000 MUTM tokens shall be issued to ten holders.

Key Metrics and Protections

MUTM is a platform constructed on the basis of Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio and the objective limitation of borrowing and collateral and offload liquidation constraints to hazardous employment and compensating liquidators. The reserve factor is a proxy to reflect what really matters in order to deliver what is termed as a buffer against default and severe market conditions and more risky assets are given more reserves.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is proving to be one of the most promising cryptos to invest in Q4 2025, and its decentralized lending offerings are attracting institutional and retail investors. Stage 6 tokens are worth $0.35 and is up 16.17% to the last stage having over 16,100 holders and nearly 15.45M raised. 

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1197+0.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002701+6.25%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01256-0.78%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1507+0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.72-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.341-0.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05414-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)