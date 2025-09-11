Top Cryptos Under $1 with Potential for Massive Bull Run

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/11 01:30
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694+1.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0318+4.60%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00246+4.19%

In a market still trying to find its feet after August volatility, a few cryptocurrencies under $1 are starting to catch investors’ attention with respect to the potential for growth. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of those coins leading the charge. Mutuum Finance has been in the spotlight recently with its groundbreaking DeFi products and strong community backing, and it is a token to watch as sentiment shifts in the market. 

Mutuum Finance has kicked off stage 6 of its FOMO-driven presale. Investors seeking an early entry can scoop up tokens at $0.035, but only for a limited time. The next phase, Phase 7, will raise the price to $0.04. The initiative already has over $15.5 million in raised figures and over 16,150 supporters. Meanwhile, tokens like SHIB remain stable in popularity, with broader trends among cheaper crypto assets. As investors look for the next big opportunity, Mutuum Finance’s unique ecosystem and solid progress are helping it stay in the spotlight. 

Shiba Inu Trades Near $0.0000125 as Market Consolidates

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is at $0.00001253 today, after bouncing of support at $0.00001250. SHIB has remained in sideways movement for the better part of 2025 as interest fades. Analysts predict a Q4 rebound for the meme coin, with up to  300% gains possible before the year ends. 

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Sixth MUTM token sale round exhibits the project’s resilience, having raised a record-breaking $15.5 million and acquired more than 16,150 investors.

Those who are part of this round are expected to generate great profits when the token goes live. Mutuum Finance is creating a full-fledged ecosystem that will include a stablecoin, based on the Ethereum blockchain for ultimate security and stability. The platform also boasts a 95.0 CertiK trust rating, demonstrating its high commitment to security, transparency, and trust. 

$50,000 Bug Bounty Program

To ensure a secure platform, the team behind MUTM token offers a $50,000 USDT reward to parties interested in testing the project for bugs and weaknesses that can be used by attackers. The reward will be broken down into four levels: critical, major, minor and low, each level with its payable amount.

Community Incentives and Development

Mutuum Finance is also  in the process of a mega $100,000 giveaway. This program is aimed at showing gratitude to investors who have shown confidence in the project at an early stage. Participants  are required to put as little as $50 into the project, as well as join in other small tasks within the platform. Through these actions, 10 holders will qualify for a $10,000 MUTM reward. 

Market Risk, Volatility, and Liquidity Management

In Mutuum Finance, the volatility of an asset plays a part in determining how aggressive or conservative Loan-to-Value ratios and liquidation thresholds will be. For instance, if it is super volatile, Loan-to-Value ratios and liquidation thresholds will also be aggressive.

Community-Led Development and Security

Mutuum Finance is not only committed to building a secure and scalable DeFi protocol but also to building a community where token holders, investors, and users can enjoy the benefits both of the platform’s security measures and of its community initiatives. Since the start of its presale, MUTM has initiated programs for rewarding users, expanding the community, and maintaining long-term project stability.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is at the forefront of what DeFi could become. On the other hand, while Shiba Inu shows potential, its upside remains limited with unexpected price wings expected. Joining the MUTM presale now, puts you on track for a generational run in the coming months. 

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security The world of cryptocurrency is buzzing with exciting news: Bitcoin’s hashrate has just shattered all previous records, soaring to an unprecedented all-time high. This remarkable achievement, as reported by Bitcoin Magazine, signals a pivotal moment for the network. But what exactly does this mean for the future of the world’s leading digital currency? What Does an All-Time High Bitcoin Hashrate Truly Signify? To understand the significance of this milestone, let’s first clarify what the Bitcoin hashrate actually represents. In simple terms, it is the total combined computational power that all miners are dedicating to securing the Bitcoin blockchain. Think of it as the collective “muscle” of the network, working tirelessly to process transactions and create new blocks. Enhanced Security: A higher hashrate makes the network exponentially more secure. It becomes incredibly difficult and expensive for any single entity to launch a 51% attack, where they control enough computing power to manipulate transactions. Robust Decentralization: While not a direct measure, a high hashrate often indicates a broad distribution of mining power across many participants, further strengthening decentralization. Miner Confidence: Miners invest significant capital in hardware and electricity. A surging hashrate suggests a strong belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value and profitability, encouraging more participants to join. Why is the Bitcoin Hashrate Experiencing Such a Powerful Surge? Several factors are contributing to this incredible growth in Bitcoin hashrate. It is not just a random occurrence but a reflection of evolving market dynamics and technological advancements. Understanding these drivers provides valuable insight into the network’s health. Technological Advancements: The continuous development of more efficient Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) miners means that existing operations can produce more hashes per unit of energy, and new miners can enter the market with more powerful equipment. Market Recovery and Price Stability: Following periods of market volatility, Bitcoin’s price has shown resilience. This stability makes mining more predictable and attractive, encouraging miners to expand their operations. Geographical Shifts: The global distribution of mining operations has diversified significantly. New mining hubs have emerged in regions with favorable energy costs and regulatory environments, contributing to the overall increase in network power. What are the Key Implications for Bitcoin Holders and the Ecosystem? For anyone holding Bitcoin or involved in the broader crypto ecosystem, the record-breaking Bitcoin hashrate carries significant implications. It speaks volumes about the underlying strength and future potential of the network. Increased Network Reliability: A more secure network translates directly into greater reliability for users. Transactions are processed consistently, and the integrity of the blockchain remains uncompromised. Long-Term Confidence: The sustained growth in hashrate reinforces the narrative of Bitcoin as a robust and enduring store of value. It signals institutional and individual confidence in its fundamental security model. Potential for Innovation: A strong and secure base layer allows for further innovation on top of the Bitcoin network, fostering new applications and services within the ecosystem. However, it is also important to acknowledge potential challenges. The increasing energy consumption associated with a higher hashrate remains a point of discussion, prompting ongoing efforts towards more sustainable mining practices. The Future is Secure: A Concluding Look at Bitcoin Hashrate The monumental surge in Bitcoin’s hashrate to an all-time high is more than just a statistic; it is a powerful testament to the network’s enduring strength, security, and the unwavering commitment of its global mining community. This achievement solidifies Bitcoin’s position as a truly resilient and decentralized digital asset, paving the way for a more secure and robust future for the entire cryptocurrency space. As the network continues to evolve, this fundamental indicator will remain a crucial benchmark for its health and vitality. Frequently Asked Questions about Bitcoin Hashrate Here are some common questions about Bitcoin’s hashrate and its significance: Q1: What is Bitcoin hashrate? A1: Bitcoin hashrate is the total computational power contributed by all miners globally to process transactions and secure the Bitcoin blockchain. It measures how many calculations per second the network is performing. Q2: Why is a high Bitcoin hashrate important? A2: A high hashrate significantly enhances the security of the Bitcoin network, making it extremely difficult for malicious actors to compromise the system. It also indicates strong miner confidence and network health. Q3: Does a higher hashrate affect Bitcoin’s price? A3: While not a direct correlation, a consistently high and growing hashrate often signals strong underlying network fundamentals and investor confidence, which can indirectly contribute to a positive price sentiment over the long term. Q4: What are the environmental concerns related to Bitcoin hashrate? A4: The energy consumption of Bitcoin mining, especially with a high hashrate, is a frequently discussed topic. However, there’s a growing trend towards using renewable energy sources for mining, and innovations are continually improving energy efficiency. Q5: How can I track the Bitcoin hashrate? A5: Various online platforms and blockchain explorers provide real-time data on Bitcoin’s hashrate, allowing you to monitor the network’s computational power. Did you find this insight into Bitcoin’s record-breaking hashrate fascinating? Share this article with your friends and followers on social media to spread awareness about the incredible strength and security of the Bitcoin network! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.06264+3.23%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01716+1.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016-0.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 01:30
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01098+0.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016-0.91%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002136+1.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06264+3.23%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003654+4.16%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004419-0.71%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report