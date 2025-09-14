Top DAO Projects by Social Activity: $TAO, $APE, and $HYPE Lead the Pack

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 11:30
podium main8

LunarCrush, a Web3 leading social analytics Platform, has disclosed the list of the Top 10 DAO projects by Social Activity over the last 24 hours. This social activity is based on Engaged Posts and Interaction-based posts.  In this list, certain Cryptocurrencies are at the heart of the discussion, such as: Bittensor ($TAO), ApeCoin ($APE), Hyperliquid ($HYPE), Ethena ($ENA), Internet Computer ($ICP), Worldcoin ($WLD), Polkadot ($DOT), Fetch.ai ($FET), Mask Network ($MASK), and Hifi Finance ($HIFI) are involved.

In the given data, the $TAO is leading with 11.9K Engaged Posts and 1.3M Interactions-based posts. It means people take much interest in this cryptocurrency through comments, likes, and retweets. In this ranking list, $APE is the runner-up to the $TAO with 11.6K Engaged Posts and 687.2K Interactions-based posts. The given data shows a minimum difference between $TAO and $APE with almost 0.3K in Engaged Posts. Phoenix Group has released this news through its official X account.

$HYPE Surges with 1.5M Interactions, Close on Heels of $TAO and $APE

$HYPE got third position with 11.1K Engaged Posts and 1.5M Interactions posts. This crypto coin also has a negligible difference in the value of Engaged-based Posts with $TAO and $APE, 0.8K and 0.5K, respectively. Furthermore, $ENA comes with 5.6K and 756.7K Engaged Posts and interaction-based posts.

While moving forward, $ICP appears in this DAO list at the fifth number with 4.9K Engaged Posts and 428.6K Interactions, over the past 24 hours. Similarly, Worldcoin ($WLD) is surviving with 4.5K and 770.4K Engaged posts and interaction-based posts. Basically, these values show the people’s interest in these given cryptocurrencies.

$DOT, $FET, $MASK Show Close Engagement Levels but Diverging Interactions

$DOT and $FET are struggling with 3.7K and 3.4K in engaged Posts and 338.7K and 280.1K Interaction-based posts, respectively. Like $TAO and $APE, $DOT and $FET have a negligence difference in terms of Engaged Posts about 0.3K. But they have enough differences in Interaction-based posts.

In the same way, $MASK is moving with 3.3K Engaged Posts and 292.4K Interactions posts. Moreover, $HIFI got last position in the DAO projects’ list. $HIFI secures 3.3K Engaged Posts and 1.0M Interaction-based posts. Both $MASK and $HIFI remain equal in terms of Engaged Posts in the audience.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Exclusive interview with Huma Finance co-founder Richard: Serving real payment and financing needs, user education is the biggest challenge at present

Recently, PANews interviewed Richard Liu, co-founder of Huma Finance, to help everyone have a more comprehensive understanding of Huma's operating logic, development status, and views and judgments on the future of the entire PayFi track.
PANews2025/04/30 09:56
