Top DePIN Projects: Chainlink Leads Social Activity With $4.6M Interactions as DePIN Projects Gain Massive Attention

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 04:20
podium main7

The decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) sector has seen a surge in online conversations, with several major projects dominating social media activity over the past 24 hours. 

At the top of the DePIN list is Chainlink ($LINK), which continues to prove its strong presence across crypto discussions. This was a very successful project as it received 21,600 interested posts and a remarkable number of 4.6 million interactions.

Following closely, Bittensor ($TAO) secured the second spot with 15,500 engaged posts and 1.7 million interactions. The increased interest in the project shown in the social activity is an indicator of its attraction to communities due to the progress in decentralized AI and infrastructure solutions.

Projects Leading the DePIN Category

Internet Computer ($ICP) finished third in the DePIN list, with 6,200 engaged posts and 325,600 interactions, putting the project in the limelight as it pursues its decentralization narrative.

Render ($RENDER) also saw significant momentum, with 4,400 engaged posts and 248,500 interactions. Helium ($HNT) and Akash Network ($AKT) both saw solid community involvement. HNT registered 1,800 engaged posts and 59,200 interactions as compared to AKT which registered 1,700 engaged posts and 70,900 interactions.

These projects keep proving useful insights on the use of decentralized networks in connectivity and cloud services in the real world.

Filecoin ($FIL) and IOTA ($IOTA) also posted strong numbers, with 1,600 engaged posts each. On the other hand, IOTA had 176,200 interactions, compared to LTBCOIN that only had 99,000 interactions which showed how many of its members have borne with it.

Arweave ($AR) and MultiversX ($EGLD) closed the rankings with engaged posts of 1,600 and 1,500 and interactions of 46,000 and 95,600, respectively.

The Power of Community-Driven Momentum

In DePIN projects, social engagement has continued to be a sign of strength, since trust and participation are dependent on how the social capital is represented. As the industry evolves, projects such as Chainlink, Bittensor, and Internet Computer that enable such high levels of interaction could prove important determinants of their future impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
