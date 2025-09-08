Top Esports Betting Platforms With ETH, TRX & SOL Support

Esports Meets Crypto in 2025

Esports betting has exploded in popularity, with games like CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, and League of Legends pulling in millions of fans worldwide. At the same time, crypto betting has gone mainstream—especially with fast, low-fee tokens like Ethereum (ETH), TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL).

These coins provide the perfect foundation for esports betting: ETH for global adoption, TRX for low-cost transactions, and SOL for lightning-fast settlements. Together, they make crypto sportsbooks the go-to choice for esports fans who want instant access, privacy, and borderless betting.

Here are the top esports betting platforms in 2025 that support ETH, TRX, and SOL.

Platform

ETH Support

TRX Support

SOL Support

No KYC

Esports Coverage

Standout Feature

Dexsport

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL

Fully decentralized, on-chain verified

BC.Games

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes*

CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL

Bonuses, faucet, active community

Stake

Yes

No

Yes (swap)

Partial

CS2, Dota 2, LoL, StarCraft

Licensed sportsbook, VIP rewards

BetFury

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes*

CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL

Casino + staking hybrid

Thunderpick

Yes

Swap-based

Yes

Partial

CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL

Esports-first, modern interface

*KYC may apply to flagged accounts or large withdrawals.

1. Dexsport — Best Web3 Esports Sportsbook

Dexsport.io is a fully decentralized sportsbook and casino with wallet-only logins, giving esports fans instant, anonymous access.

Esports Coverage

CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL, cyber football, cyber cricket

100+ betting markets per match, including maps, kills, and round outcomes

Live streaming for most events, even with zero balance

Why It’s Great

ETH, TRX, and SOL supported alongside BTC, USDT, TON, OKT, and 30+ other cryptos

Public on-chain bet desk for verifiable outcomes

10,000+ casino games available alongside esports betting

Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic

BonusesWeekly cashback, Turbo Combos, and freebets.

2. BC.Games — Bonus-Heavy Esports Betting

BC.Games offers one of the widest selections of esports bets, combined with daily bonuses and faucet rewards.

Esports Coverage

CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, Overwatch

Pre-match and in-play betting across major tournaments

Why It Works for Bettors

ETH, TRX, and SOL supported directly or via swaps

6,000+ slots and 200+ live dealer tables for variety

Social chatrooms and competitions

BonusesRakeback, faucet, and loyalty perks.

3. Stake — Licensed Esports Betting With Crypto Support

Stake is a licensed sportsbook that provides full esports betting markets. It supports ETH natively and allows SOL via integrations, making it a strong choice for players who want brand trust.

Esports Coverage

CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, StarCraft II

In-play betting with kill props, map winners, and more

Why Bettors Choose It

Licensed, regulated brand with global recognition

VIP reloads and exclusive promos

Crypto SupportBTC, ETH, USDT supported directly; SOL available via swap.

4. BetFury — Esports + Casino + Staking Rewards

BetFury combines esports betting, casino gaming, and staking rewards. It’s popular among esports bettors who also want to earn passively.

Esports Coverage

CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, and LoL

ETH, TRX, and SOL supported alongside BTC and USDT

BonusesDaily cashback, faucet system, and BFG staking rewards.

5. Thunderpick — Sleek Esports-First Sportsbook

Originally an esports-only betting site, Thunderpick remains one of the most dedicated esports sportsbooks on the market.

Esports Coverage

Deep odds for CS2, Valorant, Dota 2, LoL, Rainbow Six Siege

Live in-play betting with map and round props

Why It Stands Out

Modern, esports-style interface with live odds and fast updates

ETH and SOL supported, TRX available via swaps

Final Thoughts

In 2025, esports fans have more crypto betting options than ever—and platforms supporting ETH, TRX, and SOL are leading the way.

Dexsport is the top pick for privacy, decentralization, and multi-chain support.

BC.Games appeals to bettors chasing bonuses and community interaction.

Stake brings licensed trust with SOL/ETH support.

BetFury adds staking rewards on top of esports betting.

Thunderpick is built specifically for esports fans, offering a sleek, modern experience.

If you’re ready to bet on CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, or LoL with ETH, TRX, or SOL, these platforms deliver fast, private, and feature-rich esports betting in 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.